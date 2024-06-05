Starliner to the Stars

NASA/Joel Kowsky

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft aboard launches from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, in this image from June 5, 2024. As part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, the flight test will help validate the transportation system, launch pad, rocket, spacecraft, in-orbit operations capabilities, and return to Earth with NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams aboard.

Read more about the mission, including coverage of Starliner’s docking to the International Space Station.

Image Credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky