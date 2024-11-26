Space Station Research Tests Performance of Self-Healing Quantum Technology 

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that

supports HTML5 video The Canadarm2 removes materials science samples from the Kibo laboratory module's airlock. NASA

The Materials ISS Experiment Flight Facility mounted on the outside of the International Space Station allows researchers to test the performance and durability of materials and devices. This is done by exposing items of interest to everything that makes the space environment harsh, including radiation, highly reactive atomic oxygen, microgravity, and extreme temperatures.

Currently, one suite on the platform holds MISSE-20-Commercial, an investigation conducting 12 experiments from different research teams. Among MISSE-20-Commercial is the Space Entanglement and Annealing Quantum Experiment (SEAQUE) which tests two technologies that could advance the field of quantum communications. The first technology is a novel method to transmit quantum data. This method could make way for a scalable quantum information network and provide the foundation of quantum cloud computing, a technology that holds the promise of operating millions of times faster than conventional computers. SEAQUE will also validate technology to “self-heal” its sensitive detectors against radiation damage using laser annealing, prolonging the life of these quantum tools in a space environment.

Diana Garcia

International Space Station Research Communications Team

Johnson Space Center