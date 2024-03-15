Second Gentleman Douglass Emhoff Participates in Women in Space Roundtable

The National Space Council hosted the Women in Space Roundtable on Monday, March 12, and Deputy Center Director Laurie Grindle from NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California, was there to welcome Second Gentleman Mr. Douglass Emhoff and moderate a panel discussion.
NASA has partnered with the National Space Council, and our private partners, to invest in building a workforce, needed to support the growing private space sector. The Space Council, along with the Vice President as its chair, has been an important voice in the White House for how NASA’s work directly benefits the lives of people here on Earth, from tackling climate change, to creating good paying jobs, to inspiring the next generation.
The discussion included Second Gentleman Douglass Emhoff, National Space Council Chief of Staff Tahara Dawkins, Cal Poly Pomona student Ericka Ontiveros, while moderated by Grindle. The panel shared its experience and thoughts with the group on a wide range of topics related to women in space. The event was hosted by the South Bay Workforce Investment Board in Hawthorne, California.