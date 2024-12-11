Suggested Searches

Science Photo Album Showcases Space Station Research in 2024

Andrea Lloyd

International Space Station Research Communications Team

Dec 11, 2024
Three astronauts, all wearing black, are facing the camera and looking out a cupola window, where Earth is visible above them. Barratt, on the left, holds a handrail with his left hand and points a camera toward Earth with his right hand, squinting his left eye. Dominick, center, smiles with eyes toward the window, and O’Hara, on the right, uses both hands to point a camera with a large lens at Earth. The camera obscures her face.
NASA Astronauts (from left) Mike Barratt, Matthew Dominick, and Loral O’Hara take photographs of Earth from inside the cupola aboard space station.
Credit: NASA

That’s a wrap! Astronauts aboard the International Space Station conducted hundreds of science experiments and technology demonstrations during 2024. Crew members participated in research across a variety of scientific disciplines and accomplished milestones demonstrating benefits for future missions and humanity back on Earth. Their work included snapping thousands of images of Earth to understand our planet’s changing landscape, bioprinting cardiac tissues to validate technology for organ manufacturing in space, and studying physical phenomena that could improve drug delivery systems and technology for plant growth in reduced gravity.

This new image gallery showcases dozens of awe-inspiring photos and includes details about the research benefits of the state-of-the-art science happening aboard space station.

Discover the best science images of 2024 from your orbiting lab.

