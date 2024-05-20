Readying Apollo 10 for Launch

Nighttime, ground-level view of the Apollo 10 space vehicle on Pad B, Launch Complex 39, Kennedy Space Center. This photograph of the 363-feet tall Apollo/Saturn V stack was taken during pull back of the mobile service structure. NASA

The Apollo 10 spacecraft stands, illuminated by launch pad spotlights, at Kennedy Space Center in Florida in this photo from May 4, 1969. It launched on May 18, 1969, with astronauts Thomas P. Stafford, Eugene A. Cernan, and John W. Young aboard.

The Apollo 10 mission encompassed all aspects of an actual crewed lunar landing, except the landing. It was the first flight of a complete, crewed Apollo spacecraft to operate around the Moon. Pertinent data to be gathered in this landing rehearsal dealt with the lunar potential, or gravitational effect, to refine the Earth-based crewed spaceflight network tracking techniques, and to check out lunar module programmed trajectories and radar, and lunar flight control systems. Twelve television transmissions to Earth were planned. All mission objectives were achieved.

