Public Affairs Manager Gary Jordan

The headshot image of Thalia K. Patrinos

Thalia K. Patrinos

Sep 09, 2024
Public Affairs Manager Gary Jordan smiles at the camera from where he sits in Studio B at NASA's Johnson Space Center. He sits in front of a microphone. A poster in the background says "Houston We Have a Podcast."

“It’s 2 a.m. in the morning on a Sunday. You have your headset in your hand. You’re about to walk into Mission Control. And you understand — in the darkness, the crickets chirping, the lights shining on the building — you understand where you’re going and what you’re a part of.

“This is the building where we heard astronauts say, ‘Houston, we’ve had a problem.’ Where we heard, ‘the Eagle has landed.’ And the people on the ground supporting those historic missions were in this building — and now I get to be a part of that.

“There is just this undying sense of wonder every time I walk into this building. Not to say that there isn’t an undying sense of wonder at many of the other buildings at Johnson [Space Center]. But with this building in particular, having that ownership and that responsibility as I walk in — that will never go away. It’s wonderful.”

—Gary Jordan, Public Affairs Manager, NASA’s Johnson Space Center

Image Credit: NASA/Robert Markowitz
Interviewer: NASA/Thalia Patrinos

