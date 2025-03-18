NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 Members Pose for Portrait

NASA/Nick Hague

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore, Nick Hague, and Suni Williams, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov – the members of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 mission – smile at the camera in this Feb. 19, 2025, photo. While aboard the International Space Station, Hague, Williams, and Wilmore completed more than 900 hours of research between more than 150 unique scientific experiments and technology demonstrations during their stay aboard the orbiting laboratory.

Wilmore, Hague, Williams, and Gorbunov are set to return to Earth on Tuesday, March 18, with splashdown set for approximately 5:57 p.m. EDT.

Watch NASA’s Crew-9 return coverage at 4:45 p.m. EDT Tuesday on NASA+.

