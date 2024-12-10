NASA Astronauts O’Hara and Moghbeli Explore Earth Data

NASA/Joel Kowsky

On Dec. 4, 2024, NASA astronauts Loral O’Hara, left, and Jasmin Moghbeli spent a moment in part of the Earth Information Center, an immersive experience combining live NASA data sets with innovative data visualization and storytelling at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

O’Hara and Moghbeli spent six months in space as part of Expedition 70 aboard the International Space Station. On Nov. 1, 2023, they performed a spacewalk together that lasted 6 hours and 42 minutes.

Image credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky