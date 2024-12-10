Suggested Searches

NASA Astronauts O’Hara and Moghbeli Explore Earth Data

The headshot image of Monika Luabeya

Monika Luabeya

Dec 10, 2024
Two women in blue jumpsuits stand in a room with black walls and a black floor. The walls and floor have infographics, and data points on them related to Earth. The woman at left, NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara, looks up and to the side. The other woman, NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, faces the other way.
NASA/Joel Kowsky

On Dec. 4, 2024, NASA astronauts Loral O’Hara, left, and Jasmin Moghbeli spent a moment in part of the Earth Information Center, an immersive experience combining live NASA data sets with innovative data visualization and storytelling at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

O’Hara and Moghbeli spent six months in space as part of Expedition 70 aboard the International Space Station. On Nov. 1, 2023, they performed a spacewalk together that lasted 6 hours and 42 minutes.

Image credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky