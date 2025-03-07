NASA Astronaut Tracy Dyson Speaks to Students

NASA/Joel Kowsky

NASA Astronaut Tracy Dyson points to the Expedition 71 patch on her flight suit on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. Dyson and her fellow Expedition 71 crewmates Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt, and Jeanette Epps answered questions from students at Elsie Whitlow Stokes Community Freedom Public Charter School in Washington.

While aboard the International Space Station, Dyson conducted dozens of scientific and technology activities to benefit future exploration in space and life back on Earth. She remotely controlled a robot on Earth’s surface from a computer aboard the station and evaluated orbit-to-ground operations. She operated a 3D bioprinter to print cardiac tissue samples, which could advance technology for creating replacement organs and tissues for transplants on Earth. Dyson also participated in the crystallization of model proteins to evaluate the performance of hardware that could be used for pharmaceutical production and ran a program that uses student-designed software to control the station’s free-flying robots, inspiring the next generation of innovators.

Image credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky