Instructions for Aliens

The golden records placed aboard Voyager 1 and 2 each have a cover with special etchings, seen here in this photo from Sept. 4, 1977. These drawings show how the record should be used to receive a message from Earth.

For example, the drawing in the bottom right corner is of the phonograph record and the stylus carried with it; the stylus is in the correct position for the record to be played from the beginning. The lines around the record mark the time of one rotation of the record, 3.6 seconds, in binary arithmetic. The drawing also indicates that the record should be played from the outside in.

The Golden Record itself contains 115 images and a variety of natural sounds, such as those made by surf, wind and thunder, birds, whales, and other animals, as well as musical selections from different cultures and eras, spoken greetings from Earth-people in fifty-five languages, and printed messages from President Carter and U.N. Secretary General Waldheim. The contents of the record were selected for NASA by a committee chaired by Carl Sagan.

Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech