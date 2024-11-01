I am Artemis: Lane Polak

Lane Polak is a technical writer for NASA’s SLS (Space Launch System), where he is responsible for creating content that raises public awareness of NASA and specifically SLS. NASA/Samuel Lott

Growing up, Lane Polak didn’t have much interest in space. Instead, he was busy writing stories, doodling, or riding his skateboard. He later dreamed of becoming an author but also considered stepping into the arena as an American Gladiator.

After earning a degree in communications with a minor in English from the University of Alabama in Huntsville, Polak chose to embrace his passion for storytelling and continued his path toward technical writing.

Fast forward 14 years and Polak is now a technical writer for NASA’s SLS (Space Launch System); a dream he never knew he had. In his current role at the agency’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, he is responsible for creating content that raises public awareness of NASA and specifically SLS. He also assists with outreach programs and supports exhibits, but it’s the opportunity to engage with the community, especially children, that he finds most rewarding.

“I believe a child’s development is one of the most amazing wonders in this world,” Polak said. “As a father, I love watching my two boys progress and learn new things, but I’ve always had a passion for helping children take their own giant leaps. That’s another great thing about creating – there is always a new idea to build on and explore.”

One way Polak has made his mark with the agency is through a series of children’s books designed to inspire the youngest members of the Artemis Generation. His first book, “Hooray for SLS!”, invites young readers on a journey to learn all about the SLS Moon rocket. With catchy writing and colorful illustrations, he captures the wonder of space exploration, making learning about the Artemis campaign both fun and engaging. It’s a celebration of curiosity and adventure, showing children just how exciting the journey to the Moon and Mars can be.

Working with NASA has transformed Polak’s perspective on collaboration and the power of storytelling in science. “After just a few months at NASA, I found myself completely captivated by space and the incredible projects and opportunities unfolding daily,” he said. “Being part of the Artemis Generation isn’t just a job for me; it’s a privilege. I have the opportunity to inspire future generations while contributing to humanity’s quest for deep space exploration. One of the many things my position allows me to do is help others see the scale of this amazing agency, all the work people are doing, and that there truly is a place for anyone here.”

Outside of work, Polak stays busy coaching youth sports, mountain biking, and spending quality time with his family. He and his wife Emily also enjoy buying and selling vintage clothing. Whether it’s creating new stories for kids or finding the next great idea to explore, he embraces the endless possibilities of creation.

