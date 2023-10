NASA/Bill Ingalls

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio landed in Kazakhstan on Sept. 27, 2023, after spending 371 days in space aboard the International Space Station. Rubio’s mission is the longest single spaceflight by a U.S. astronaut in history.

While on the space station, Rubio completed 5,963 orbits of the Earth. See the highlights of his year in space.

Image Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls