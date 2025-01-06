Suggested Searches

Defying Gravity

Monika Luabeya

Monika Luabeya

Jan 06, 2025
In this black and white photo, two people adjust a 1960s-era spacesuit on a person who is suspended by wires. This third person is parallel to the floor, with his feet on the wall on the right.
NASA

In this Dec. 11, 1963, image, technicians prepare a test subject for studies on the Reduced Gravity Walking Simulator at NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia. This position meant that a person’s legs experienced only one sixth of their weight, which was the equivalent of being on the Moon’s surface. The simulator was used to study the subject while walking, jumping, or running; it also was used to train Apollo astronauts for completing tasks in the unfamiliar lunar environment.

The effect was quite realistic. When asked what it was like to land on the Moon, Neil Armstrong replied, “Like Langley.”

Image credit: NASA