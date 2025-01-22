Artist’s Concept of Gemini Spacecraft

NASA

Two astronauts are seated inside the Gemini spacecraft in this artist’s concept made in January 1965. The Gemini program was an early NASA human spaceflight program designed to bridge the Mercury and Apollo programs. Its main goal was to test equipment and mission procedures in Earth orbit and to train astronauts and ground crew for future Apollo missions. The first two Gemini missions were uncrewed; crew members flew on the 10 following missions.

See more photos and illustrations from the Gemini missions.

Image credit: NASA