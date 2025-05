NASA/Bridget Caswell

The NASA “meatball” logo, mounted on the Flight Research Building at NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, peeks through tree leaves in this June 10, 2016, photo. Built in the 1940s, the Flight Research Building, also known as the NASA Glenn Hangar, is a facility large enough to hold numerous aircraft of various sizes. It has been home to many unique and innovative aircraft over the years.

Take a virtual tour of the Hangar.

