Aerospace Latin America: A History

2025 Seminar Series

Throughout 2025, the NASA History Office is presenting a seminar series on the topic of Aerospace Latin America. This series will explore the origins, evolution, and historical context of aerospace in the region since the dawn of the Space Age, touching on a broad range of topics including aerospace infrastructure development, space policy and law, Earth science applications, and much more.

This seminar series is part of a collaborative effort to gather insights and research that will conclude in an anthology of essays to be published as a NASA History Special Publication. Individual presentations will be held virtually bi-weekly or monthly.

During a gravity assist in 1992, the Galileo spacecraft took images of Earth and the Moon. Separate images were combined to generate this composite which features a view of the Pacific Ocean and Central and South America. NASA/JPL/USGS

Upcoming Presentations

“Governing the Moon: A History”

Stephen Buono (University of Chicago)

Thursday, February 6 at 1pm CST

In this talk, Stephen Buono will provide a nuanced history of the unratified Agreement Governing the Activities of States on the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies, more commonly known as the Moon Treaty. Buono will illuminate the treaty’s deep origins, the contributions of international space lawyers, the details of the negotiating process, the role played by the United States in shaping the final text, and the contributions of the treaty’s single most important author, Argentine lawyer, Aldo Armando Cocca.

“A God’s Eye View: Aviators and the Re-Conquest of Latin America”

Pete Soland(University of Houston—Downtown)

Thursday, February 20 at 1pm CST

This talk scrutinizes the aviator-conquistador metaphor. It examines airplane pilots as personifying high modernism and the technological sublime in Latin America from the turn of the century through the early Space Age, when spaceships and astronauts eclipsed airplanes and aviators. Repeated invocations of the conquistador as a metaphor for the aviator’s social role–and the conquest as an analogy for the goals of aviation programs–illustrate how elites promoted their modernization initiatives to national publics.

How to Attend

These presentations will be held via Microsoft Teams. For details on how to attend the meetings, join the NASA History mailing list to receive updates. Just send a blank email to history-join@lists.hq.nasa.gov to join. Alternatively, send us an email to receive a link for the next meeting.