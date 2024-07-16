NASA is turning to the 3D modeling experts in the community for ideas and designs to use or enhance the current state of modular robotic construction techniques. Robotic building of structures in space is an active area of research for NASA and might prove to be a path towards sustainable and scalable space exploration. This technology is essential for establishing critical long-term orbital and Lunar surface infrastructure including power/communication towers, research stations, radiation shielding for habitats, and more.

Award: $2,000 in total prizes

Open Date: July 15, 2024

Close Date: September 9, 2024

For more information, visit: https://grabcad.com/challenges/robotic-assembly-and-outfitting-for-nasa-space-missions