NASA’s broad reach across digital platforms has been recognized by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), which awarded NASA 6 Webbys in the 28th Annual Webby Awards.

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to add Hubble’s Inside the Image to the list of Webby Award wins.

NASA was recognized today by the 28th Annual Webby Awards with six Webby Awards and eight Webby People’s Voice Awards, the latter of which are awarded by the voting public. The Webbys honors excellence in nine major media types: websites and mobile sites, video, advertising, media and public relations, apps and software, social media, podcasts, games, the metaverse, and virtual and artificial intelligence (AI).

“We’re thrilled that the Webbys have recognized the breadth of NASA’s digital communications,” said Marc Etkind, associate administrator for communications. “To have a podcast, a virtual exhibit, live streaming, social and web all honored shows how our skilled and accomplished our team is. We’re especially pleased to see awards recognizing our reinvigorated digital platforms, including the NASA website and NASA+ streaming service. Together with the science website and NASA app, they are the core of our digital communications.”

The broad scope of the awards also highlights the agency’s enterprise approach to communications. For example, live streams are produced and led by the Office of Communications at NASA Headquarters in Washington. Each program, however, originates from within projects at NASA centers and represents many months of logistical preparation, rehearsals and constant review and adjustment. Once the TV streams are set, they are hosted on NASA’s website and fed to NASA’s social media channels, where the agency team engages with the live audience, providing background context and answering questions. All the while, agency photographers are documenting the effort and posting pictures to digital platforms while NASA’s audio team is gather sound and interviews to continue telling the story via podcasts.

Since 1998, NASA has been nominated for more than 100 Webby Awards, winning 37 Webbys and 53 People’s Voice Awards.

Full List of NASA's 28th Annual Webby Award Wins

NASA.gov

Webby Winner, People’s Voice Winner

Websites and Mobile Sites-General Desktop & Mobile Sites | Government & Associations

This is the fifth Webby Award and the 12th People’s Voice Award for the agency’s website

NASA’s Curious Universe: Suiting Up for Space

Webby Winner, People’s Voice Winner

Best Podcasts-Individual Episodes | Science & Education

NASA’s Immersive Earth

Webby Winner, People’s Voice Winner

Artificial Intelligence (AI), Metaverse & Virtual-General Virtual Experiences | Science & Education

NASA: Message in a Bottle

NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Webby Winner, People’s Voice Winner

Advertising, Media & PR-PR Campaigns | Best Community Engagement

OSIRIS-REx Asteroid Sample Return (Official 4K NASA Live Stream)

People’s Voice Winner

Video-General Video | Events & Live Streams

NASA’s First Asteroid Sample Return Mission

Webby Winner, People’s Voice Winner

Social-Social Campaigns | Education & Science

NASA+ Streaming Service

Webby Winner

Websites and Mobile Sites-General Desktop & Mobile Sites | Television, Film & Streaming

Annular Solar Eclipse

People’s Voice Winner

Social-Social Campaigns | Events & Live Streams

Hubble’s Inside the Image

NASA, Origin Films

People’s Voice Winner

Video-Video Series & Channels | Science & Education

About the Webby Awards

Established in 1996, The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS)—a judging body comprised of more than 3,000 leading Internet experts, business figures, luminaries, visionaries and creative celebrities. The Webbys honor excellence in nine major media types: websites and mobile sites, video, advertising, media and public relations, apps and software, social, podcasts, games and Metaverse, virtual and artificial Intelligence (AI).

The Webby Awards presents two honors in every category—The Webby Award and The Webby People’s Voice Award. Members of the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS) select the nominees for both awards in each category, as well as the winners of The Webby Awards. The Webby People’s Voice is awarded by the voting public.