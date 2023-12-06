NASA Podcasts Now Available on Spotify 

NASA’s podcasts let you experience the thrill of space exploration without ever leaving Earth. Credit: NASA

NASA recently released its collection of original podcasts on Spotify, giving more people access to in-depth conversations, stories, and Spanish-language content as the agency works to explore the unknown in air and space.

NASA now offers five podcasts on Spotify, including:

Our universe is a wild and wonderful place. Join NASA astronauts, scientists, and engineers on a new adventure each episode — all you need is your curiosity! First-time space explorers welcome.

From Earth orbit to the Moon and Mars, explore the world of human spaceflight with NASA each week on the official podcast of the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

A journey to the stars doesn’t just begin at the launchpad. Discover new worlds through epic stories told by scientists on missions to outer space.

NASA’s technical workforce put boots on the Moon, tire tracks on Mars, and the first reusable spacecraft in orbit around the Earth. Learn what’s next as they build missions that redefine the future with amazing discoveries and remarkable innovations.

Bienvenidos a Universo curioso de la NASA, en donde te invitamos a explorar el cosmos en tu idioma. En este pódcast, ¡la NASA es tu guía turística a las estrellas!

In the coming months, NASA plans to offer more audio-first products on Spotify, including sonifications that translate data into sound and recordings from our solar system and beyond.

The agency’s podcasts are available ad-free, and without cost, to Spotify’s audience of 574 million users. You can listen on Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.