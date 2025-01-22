Suggested Searches

NASA Faces of Technology: Meet Lauren Best Ameen

Doreen Zudell

Editor

Jan 22, 2025
Article

If you tell Lauren Best Ameen something is hard and cannot be done, she will likely reply, “Watch me.”  

As deputy manager for the Cryogenic Fluid Management Portfolio Project Office at NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, Ameen and her team look for innovative ways to keep rocket fuel cold for long-duration missions. Work in this area could be important in enabling astronauts to go to the Moon and Mars. 

Watch the NASA Faces of Technology video that highlights her work:

For more information about NASA’s Cryogenic Fluid Management Program, visit this page.  


