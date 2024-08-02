NASA Ames to Host Supercomputing Resources for UC Berkeley Researchers

The Cabeus supercomputer at the NASA Advanced Supercomputing Facility at NASA’s Ames Research Center in California’s Silicon Valley NASA/Michelle Moyer

Under a new agreement, NASA will host supercomputing resources for the University of California, Berkeley, at the agency’s Ames Research Center in California’s Silicon Valley. The agreement is part of an expanding partnership between Ames and UC Berkeley and will support the development of novel computing algorithms and software for a wide variety of scientific and technology areas.

Per the three-year Reimbursable Space Act Agreement, the UC Berkeley supercomputer and storage systems will be hosted at the NASA Advanced Supercomputing Facility – the agency’s premiere supercomputing center. UC Berkeley researchers will benefit from NASA’s capability in optimizing modern computing codes. NASA will gain from exchanging with the university best practices in operating and maintaining high-performance computing systems.

The newest addition to the UC Berkeley “Savio” supercomputer will be housed within a NASA data center and will consist of 192 dual Intel Ice Lake Xeon processor nodes, 32 NVIDIA graphics processor unit accelerated nodes, and 1.3 petabytes of high-performance flash storage.

The agreement complements the joint venture announced in October 2023 between UC Berkeley and developer SKS Partners to build the proposed Berkeley Space Center at NASA Research Park, located at Ames. The project is envisioned as a 36-acre discovery and innovation hub to include educational spaces, labs, offices, student housing, and a new conference center.

“Supporting UC Berkeley in various aspects of supercomputing operations adds an important component to our existing collaboration and opens up exciting possibilities for gaining new knowledge in aeronautical and space sciences, materials sciences, and information science and technologies,” said Rupak Biswas, director, Exploration Technology at NASA Ames.

For more than four decades, the NASA Advanced Supercomputing facility has provided leadership in NASA high-end computing technologies and services for agency missions and projects in aeronautics research, launch vehicle analysis, entry systems technologies, Earth and planetary science, astrophysics, and heliophysics. Learn more about Ames’ world-class supercomputing capabilities and services, here.

Author: Jill Dunbar, NASA Advanced Supercomputing Division, NASA’s Ames Research Center