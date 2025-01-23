NASA Worm as Art

Museum of Modern Art Opens Exhibition Featuring NASA Worm

The iconic NASA logotype, commonly known as the worm and designed by Bruce Blackburn and Richard Danne in 1976, made its premiere Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2025 at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York as part of the museum’s new exhibition “Pirouette: Turning Points in Design,” which runs through Oct. 18.

MoMA accessioned the logotype for its permanent collection, as well as the original NASA Graphics Standards Manual published in 1976 and also gifted by NASA. The exhibit also includes a letterform sketch of the NASA worm gifted by the Bruce Blackburn Estate.

The “Pirouette: Turning Points in Design” exhibition showcases widely recognized design icons and those known to more niche audiences, highlighting pivotal moments in design history.

Credit: NASA/Bert Ulrich