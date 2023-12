NASA’s Glenn Research Center Deputy Director Dawn Schaible provided an overview to more than 20 mayors and city manager from northeast Ohio during an event at the Ohio Aerospace Institute in Brook Park, Ohio, on Nov. 9. She highlighted Glenn’s work and the positive impact it has on the local community, state, and region. Following the event, the group toured several test and research facilities at NASA Glenn’s Lewis Field.

Northeast Ohio Mayors and City Managers Association members gather in front of NASA Glenn Research Center’s hangar. Credit: NASA/Quentin Schwinn