Gateway Utilization Town Hall for the International Science Community

NASA’s Science Mission Directorate and Gateway Program will hold a Utilization Town Hall for the international science community at 3 p.m., Jan. 31, 2024. Members of the global science community, academia, and public are invited to participate in this virtual Webex event by registering below. The purpose of this event is to provide all interested international science communities with an opportunity to learn about anticipated Gateway capabilities and opportunities during the Artemis era. Participants will be invited to attend informal presentations from participating agencies, panel discussions and breakout sessions. Registration to the Webex is free but required for event information and communication.

Date: Jan. 31, 2024

Time: 3 p.m.ET

Location (WebEx): Agenda and Link to Webex Forthcoming

Registration: Gateway Utilization Town Hall

Deadline to Register: Open until Jan. 24, 2024, 11:59 p.m. ET.

The Heliophysics Environmental and Radiation Measurement Experiment Suite (HERMES), one of three science payloads selected to fly on Gateway.