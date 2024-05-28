A Mental Health Awareness Month Message from Your MAF EAP office: “Suicide and Crises Lifeline”

While NASA promotes the availability of EAP counselors at each Center, there may be reasons when, during a mental health crisis, employees do not think about EAP or cannot remember how to access.

Now, the Suicide and Crises Lifeline (https://988lifeline.org/) is available to anyone, anytime nationwide by calling or texting three numbers from your cell phone “988”. Please check out their link for more information about the Lifeline and additional mental health resources.

For MAF Employee Assistance Program Office support contact Porter Pryor at porter.j.pryor@nasa.gov or call or text 228-363-4910. If you need support grieving a recent or past death of a friend or family member, consider joining the monthly Grief Support Group for SSC/NSSC/MAF/MSFC employees (via NASA Teams) by contacting Porter Pryor.

Additional resources and education available through NASA Occupational Health’s Health4Life link:

Mission: HEALTH / Health 4 Life – Home (sharepoint.com)