2025 Human Lander Challenge

In-space propulsion systems utilizing cryogenic liquids as propellants are necessary to achieve NASA’s exploration missions to the Moon, and later to Mars. In current state of the art (SOA) human scale, in-space propulsion vehicles, cryogenic liquids can be stored for several hours. For the planned HLS mission architecture to close, cryogenic liquids must be stored on-orbit on the order of several months. NASA’s 2025 HuLC Competition asks student teams to develop innovative, systems-level solutions to understand, mitigate potential problems, and mature advanced cryogenic fluid technologies that can be implemented within 3-5 years. Based on a review of proposal package submissions, up to 12 Finalist Teams will be selected to receive a monetary award to continue developing their concepts and facilitate full participation in the HuLC Forum, held in Huntsville, AL in June 2025.

Sponsoring/Partner Organizations: The Human Lander Challenge is sponsored by NASA’s Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate’s (ESDMD’s) Human Landing System (HLS) Program Office and managed by the National Institute of Aerospace (NIA).

Action Required: Student teams will submit a 5-7-page Proposal and 2-minute Video summarizing the team's proposal concept.

Deadline: Proposal and Video Submissions are due March 3, 2025. View the 2025 HuLC Competition Guidelines here.

Forum & Award: Up to 12 finalist teams will be selected to receive a $9,250 Development Stipend to facilitate full participation in the HuLC Competition Forum, held in Huntsville, AL in June 2025. The Top 3 Placing Teams will share a prize purse of $18,000.

Frequency: Annual; Themes vary by year.

Annual; Themes vary by year. Contact: HuLC@nianet.org