NSTGRO 2024

Jun 13, 2024
Claire Lessler
University of Chicago
Precision Spectroscopic Calibration and Next-Generation Millimeter-Wave Spectrometers

Miron Liu
University of Michigan
Development of a Magnetically Shielded Hall Thruster without Pole Erosion

Ashley Maldonado
Otero University of Southern California
Optimizing heterogeneous nanostructured materials for space applications

Camille McDonnell
University of Maryland, College Park
Low-SWaP Nanophotonic Quantum Enhanced Sensors with Highly Squeezed Light

Daniel Miliate
University of California, Merced
Dry Film Lubricants for Heaterless Actuators

Andrew Morell
University of Colorado, Boulder
Rapid Modular Simulation Methods for Capture and Post-Capture Spacecraft Dynamics

Daniel Morton
Stanford University
Combining Optimal and Learning-Based Control Methods for the Manipulation of Spaceborne Objects

Abhay Negi
University of Southern California
Autonomous Fault Detection, Recovery, and Avoidance during Robotic In-Space Assembly

Devin Nielsen
Utah State University
Multi-scale Analysis of Pyrolytic Graphite Sheet Laminates for Space Radiator Applications Using NASMAT

Jennifer Nolan
Georgia Institute of Technology
Application of Neural Radiance Fields for Autonomous Spacecraft Navigation and Planetary Characterization

Henry Noyes
Northeastern University
Autonomous Navigation and Multi-Modal Path Planning in Lunar Craters Using a Modular Snake-like Robot

Lorin Nugent
Purdue University
Spacecraft Rendezvous Techniques for Multi-Body Gravitational Environments

Jake Olkin
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Long-Duration, Risk-Aware, Goal-Directed Adaptive Sampling for Autonomous Vehicle Exploration

Nathaniel Osikowicz
Penn State University
Tendon-actuated Structural Modules for Enhanced Segmented Aperture Reflectors

Rebecca Palmer
Georgia Institute of Technology
Debris to Infrastructure: Salvage Characterization and Recovered Metals Processing in Lunar Gravity

Austin Patridge
University of Texas at San Antonio
Apollo Regolith Thermally Constrained Landing Pad Bricks (ARTC Bricks)

Cutler Phillippe
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Imaging and Analysis Framework for Parachute Micro-structural Basis

Minyoung Ra
Purdue University
Robust Optimal Control of Spacecraft Translational-Rotational Coupled Motion under Uncertainty

Clayton Ramsey
William Marsh Rice University
Low-Power Real-Time Planning for Robots in Uncertain Environments

Tomaz Remec
University of Colorado, Boulder
Experimental Characterization of Magnetohydrodynamic Effects in Planetary Entry Plasmas

Kate Rhoads
University of Kentucky
Investigation of Spallation in Low Permeability TPS Materials

Anton Samoylov
University of Arizona
Multifunctional Nanofiber Reinforcement of Perovskite Solar Cells for Resilience in Space

Tressa Smalley
University of California, Davis
Technology Development of Lemna japonica (Duckweed) for Human Therapeutic Production in Space

Amanda Smith
Worcester Polytechnic Institute
Development of a Novel Process for Refractory Metal Powder Production

Nicholas Stegmeier
University of Texas at San Antonio
Experimental Characterization of Jet Interaction Effects for EDL Vehicle Configurations

Austin Stover
University of Chicago
A Densely Sampled Integral Field Spectrometer to Enable Space-Based Millimeter-Wave Line Intensity Mapping Surveys

Ashley Tirado
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
Designing Passive Doped-YSZ Ceramic Coatings For Impact and Wear Resistance Against Lunar Dust

Lydia Ellen Tonani-Penha
Worcester Polytechnic Institute
Project Tethys: Extracting Water from the Martian Environment

Margaret Wang
Stanford University
Adaptive World Models for Space Robotics: Implicit Representations Grounded in Semantics and Physics

Ian Wells
Washington State University
Understanding Liquid Hydrogen Critical Heat Flux via Optical Imaging

Ray Westenberg
Georgia Institute of Technology
Engineering Cyanobacteria for Chemical Bioproduction on Mars

Karol Woloszyn
New York University
Functionalization of 3D DNA Nanomaterials and Nanoarchitectures for Space-Based Technology

Amber Young
University of California, Berkeley
Increasing scientific access and technology reliability through multi-modal surface and subsurface legged mobility

Grace Zoppi
University of Michigan
Development of an Electrodeless Magnetoplasmadynamic Thruster

Jun 13, 2024
