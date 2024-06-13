NSTGRO 2024

Claire Lessler
University of Chicago
Precision Spectroscopic Calibration and Next-Generation Millimeter-Wave Spectrometers
Miron Liu
University of Michigan
Development of a Magnetically Shielded Hall Thruster without Pole Erosion
Ashley Maldonado
Otero University of Southern California
Optimizing heterogeneous nanostructured materials for space applications
Camille McDonnell
University of Maryland, College Park
Low-SWaP Nanophotonic Quantum Enhanced Sensors with Highly Squeezed Light
Daniel Miliate
University of California, Merced
Dry Film Lubricants for Heaterless Actuators
Andrew Morell
University of Colorado, Boulder
Rapid Modular Simulation Methods for Capture and Post-Capture Spacecraft Dynamics
Daniel Morton
Stanford University
Combining Optimal and Learning-Based Control Methods for the Manipulation of Spaceborne Objects
Abhay Negi
University of Southern California
Autonomous Fault Detection, Recovery, and Avoidance during Robotic In-Space Assembly
Devin Nielsen
Utah State University
Multi-scale Analysis of Pyrolytic Graphite Sheet Laminates for Space Radiator Applications Using NASMAT
Jennifer Nolan
Georgia Institute of Technology
Application of Neural Radiance Fields for Autonomous Spacecraft Navigation and Planetary Characterization
Henry Noyes
Northeastern University
Autonomous Navigation and Multi-Modal Path Planning in Lunar Craters Using a Modular Snake-like Robot
Lorin Nugent
Purdue University
Spacecraft Rendezvous Techniques for Multi-Body Gravitational Environments
Jake Olkin
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Long-Duration, Risk-Aware, Goal-Directed Adaptive Sampling for Autonomous Vehicle Exploration
Nathaniel Osikowicz
Penn State University
Tendon-actuated Structural Modules for Enhanced Segmented Aperture Reflectors
Rebecca Palmer
Georgia Institute of Technology
Debris to Infrastructure: Salvage Characterization and Recovered Metals Processing in Lunar Gravity
Austin Patridge
University of Texas at San Antonio
Apollo Regolith Thermally Constrained Landing Pad Bricks (ARTC Bricks)
Cutler Phillippe
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Imaging and Analysis Framework for Parachute Micro-structural Basis
Minyoung Ra
Purdue University
Robust Optimal Control of Spacecraft Translational-Rotational Coupled Motion under Uncertainty
Clayton Ramsey
William Marsh Rice University
Low-Power Real-Time Planning for Robots in Uncertain Environments
Tomaz Remec
University of Colorado, Boulder
Experimental Characterization of Magnetohydrodynamic Effects in Planetary Entry Plasmas
Kate Rhoads
University of Kentucky
Investigation of Spallation in Low Permeability TPS Materials
Anton Samoylov
University of Arizona
Multifunctional Nanofiber Reinforcement of Perovskite Solar Cells for Resilience in Space
Tressa Smalley
University of California, Davis
Technology Development of Lemna japonica (Duckweed) for Human Therapeutic Production in Space
Amanda Smith
Worcester Polytechnic Institute
Development of a Novel Process for Refractory Metal Powder Production
Nicholas Stegmeier
University of Texas at San Antonio
Experimental Characterization of Jet Interaction Effects for EDL Vehicle Configurations
Austin Stover
University of Chicago
A Densely Sampled Integral Field Spectrometer to Enable Space-Based Millimeter-Wave Line Intensity Mapping Surveys
Ashley Tirado
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
Designing Passive Doped-YSZ Ceramic Coatings For Impact and Wear Resistance Against Lunar Dust
Lydia Ellen Tonani-Penha
Worcester Polytechnic Institute
Project Tethys: Extracting Water from the Martian Environment
Margaret Wang
Stanford University
Adaptive World Models for Space Robotics: Implicit Representations Grounded in Semantics and Physics
Ian Wells
Washington State University
Understanding Liquid Hydrogen Critical Heat Flux via Optical Imaging
Ray Westenberg
Georgia Institute of Technology
Engineering Cyanobacteria for Chemical Bioproduction on Mars
Karol Woloszyn
New York University
Functionalization of 3D DNA Nanomaterials and Nanoarchitectures for Space-Based Technology
Amber Young
University of California, Berkeley
Increasing scientific access and technology reliability through multi-modal surface and subsurface legged mobility
Grace Zoppi
University of Michigan
Development of an Electrodeless Magnetoplasmadynamic Thruster