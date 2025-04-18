Stabilized Z-Pinch Fusion Driven Electromagnetic Propulsion

ECF 2024 Quadchart Underwood.pdf

Thomas Underwood

University of Texas, Austin

This project will demonstrate a fusion propulsion system based on z-pinch which is a method of compressing plasma by running electrical current though it. The z-pinch will compress and heat the plasma to produce fusion reactions, and the system will be paired with an electromagnetic accelerator to produce thrust from these reactions. The effort intends to design, build, and test a prototype device and use computational modeling to evaluate the potential performance of larger systems which would be suitable for powering deep-space missions.

