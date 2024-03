Davide Guzzetti

Auburn University

ECF 2023 Quadchart Guzzetti.pdf

Professor Guzzetti will study and design small metamaterial particles which can be predictably moved by forces that exist on orbit like the Earth’s magnetic field or heat flux. These Programmable Metamaterial Particle Ensembles (PMPEs) could be deployed as dust clouds and used to deorbit small (<1cm), orbital debris.

