Beyond the Algorithm Challenge

The NASA Earth Science Technology Office (ESTO) seeks solutions to complex Earth Science problems using transformative or unconventional computing technologies such as quantum computing, quantum machine learning, neuromorphic computing, or in-memory computing. Breakthrough computing methods show promise in overcoming processing power, efficiency, and performance limitations of conventional computing methods. Once fully harnessed, these methods could transform many areas of American life. Rapid flood analysis is one such area. Flood hazards affect personal safety and land use initiatives, directly affecting individual livelihoods, community property, and infrastructure development and resilience. By beginning to apply these new methods in an Earth observation context, NASA is driving American leadership in pushing computing technology frontiers.

Award: $300,000 in total prizes

Open Date: March 19, 2025

Close Date: July 25, 2025

For more information, visit: https://www.nasa-beyond-challenge.org/