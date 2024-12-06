Suggested Searches

Lunar Autonomy Challenge: Selected Teams

Stefanie Payne

Dec 06, 2024
Congratulations to the selected teams and their schools who will participate in the Lunar Autonomy Challenge! 31 teams were selected for the qualifying round, engaging 229 students from colleges and universities in 15 states. Teams will now move on to a Qualifying Round where they will virtually explore and map the lunar surface using a digital twin of NASA’s lunar mobility robot, the ISRU Pilot Excavator (IPEx). Teams will develop software that can perform set actions without human intervention, navigating the digital IPEx in the harsh, low-light conditions of the Moon. The Qualifying Round will extend to February 28, when the top-scoring teams will proceed to the Final Round, with the winners announced in May 2025.

The Lunar Autonomy Challenge is a collaboration between NASA, The Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Applied Physics Laboratory (APL), Caterpillar Inc., and Embodied AI. ​

Learn more: https://lunar-autonomy-challenge.jhuapl.edu/ ​

School City State
American Public University System Charles Town West Virginia
Arizona State University Tempe Arizona
California Polytechnic Institute, Pomona (1) Pomona California
California Polytechnic Institute, Pomona (2) Pomona California
Carnegie Mellon University Pittsburgh Pennsylvania
Embry Riddle Aeronautical University Daytona Beach Florida
Essex County College Newark New Jersey
Georgia Institute of Technology & Arizona State University Atlanta & Tempe Georgia & Arizona
Harvard University Allston Massachusetts
Johns Hopkins University Whiting School of Engineering Baltimore Maryland
Massachusetts Institute of Technology Cambridge Massachusetts
New York University Tandon School of Engineering Brooklyn New York
North Carolina State University Raleigh North Carolina
Penn State (1) University Park Pennsylvania
Penn State (2) University Park Pennsylvania
Purdue University West Lafayette Indiana
Rochester Institute of Technology Rochester New York
Rose Hulman Institue of Technology Terre Haute Indiana
Stanford University Stanford California
Texas A&M University College Station Texas
University of Alabama Tuscaloosa Alabama
University of Buffalo, State University of New York Buffalo New York
University of California, Stanislaus Turlock California
University of Illinois Urbana Champaign (1) Urbana Illinois
University of Illinois Urbana Champaign (2) Urbana Illinois
University of Maryland College Park Maryland
University of Pennsylvania (1) Philadelphia Pennsylvania
University of Pennsylvania (2) Philadelphia Pennsylvania
University of Southern California & Stanford University Los Angeles & Stanford California
West Virginia University Morgantown West Virginia
Worcester Polytechnic Institute Worcester Massachusetts
