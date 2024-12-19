Have you ever wanted to find all your favorite NASA technology in one place? NASA stakeholders did, too! We listened to your feedback, brainstormed user-focused features, and created the most robust technology system to date.

NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate is excited to announce the release of TechPort version 4.0 – your gateway into our technology community. NASA tuned into feedback from the public, industry, academia, and our internal audiences to make significant updates to the TechPort system. From improvements in usability, customizability, and analysis views, users will now be able to search and explore NASA’s vast portfolio of technologies more easily than ever before.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that

supports HTML5 video Video introducing 4 new features of TechPort 4.0. NASA

“When it comes to the ever-growing advancements in space technology, we need a system that encompasses a modernized look and feel coupled with a more intuitive interface,” said Alesyn Lowry, director for Strategic Planning & Integration for STMD at NASA Headquarters in Washington. “TechPort 4.0 offers just that. As the largest and most significant update to TechPort in the past five years, users will now be able to enjoy the most accessible, user-friendly, and all-encompassing version yet.”

Check out the five features of TechPort 4.0 and how they can help you research NASA’s cutting-edge technology projects and partnerships:

1. New and Improved Homepage

Featuring a new look and feel, users are able to search NASA’s comprehensive system of vast technologies. Including over 18,000 current and historical NASA technologies, users will now have more access to knowledge about the agency’s technology development at the touch of their fingertips! The modernized look and feel lends itself to a more intuitive interface that upgrades technology search capabilities.

2. Advanced Search

One of the most exciting features of TechPort 4.0 is the new capability to search and filter on all fields associated with technologies. This advanced filtering feature will allow users to uncover the exact information they are seeking, creating a more accessible and swifter experience for users.

3. New Grid View

Expanding upon the previous view, TechPort 4.0 offers a new grid view that enables users to view even more project data all at once. This upgrade also allows a user to customize all of the fields visible in search results, tailor how the data is sorted, and filter on any visible field. This new view provides a familiar interface tailored to data analysis needs that require rapid review of multiple data facets simultaneously.

4. NASA Technology Taxonomy Recommendation (T-Rex)

NASA’s Technology Taxonomy provides a structure for technology classification spanning over 350 categories. The Taxonomy is featured in TechPort, and all technologies in the system align to at least one Taxonomy area, making it easy to view technologies of interest. Technologists from various fields, including academia and nonprofits, now have the opportunity to use the T-Rex tool to automatically classify their technology according to the NASA Taxonomy. Serving as a machine learning model, TechPort will offer more organization and an easier way for users to access relevant information.

5. Funding Opportunities

Now, users can get connected, too! If your TechPort research is inspiring you to think about solving an aerospace or technology challenge, TechPort 4.0 gives users easy access to relevant opportunities and information on how to apply.

Launch into TechPort 4.0 to embark on your journey into our technology community. With the wide range of improvements in accessibility and customizability, explore NASA technologies like never before!

Gabrielle Thaw