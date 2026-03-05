About Transformative Aeronautics Concepts Program (TACP)

TACP Benefits
Foundation for disruptive technologies: Placing emphasis on transformative concepts lays the groundwork for revolutionary advancements in aviation.
Accelerated innovation in aerospace: Developing next-generation engineering methodologies and digital tools enables faster, more efficient design, testing, and certification processes.
Strong collaborative ecosystem: TACP fosters partnerships among NASA, academia, industry, and government, creating a powerful network for innovation. These collaborations lead to shared knowledge and joint research, accelerating breakthroughs.
Workforce development and leadership: Engaging students and academic institutions in cutting-edge research inspires and prepares the next generation of aeronautics experts. Continuous investment in talent and emerging technologies helps keep the U.S. a global leader in aviation.
TACP Projects
Transformational Tools and Technologies (TTT)