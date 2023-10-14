Certified Valve Repair Facility

To assure items function as designed, piece parts are verified to manufacturer’s tolerance. Credits: NASA WSTF

Holding the National Board Inspection Code (NBIC) Certificate of Authorization and “VR” Symbol Stamp for the repair of pressure relief valves, our Valve Repair Facility ensures pressure relief valves are operating within the manufacturer’s specifications and to the customer’s expectations.

Using gaseous nitrogen, we are capable of verifying flow capabilities of pressure relief valves up to 1000 scfm, and pressures up to 2800 psig. We also ensures replacement parts operate per the original manufacturer’s specifications and maintain traceability for parts and testing on code and non-code applications. Assembly and testing of the components is performed in a ISO Class 5 (Federal Standard Class 100) clean room making us the only known clean flow test facility for relief valves in North America.

All inspection measurement and test equipment used to support our Valve Repair Facility is calibrated in-house and is traceable to National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) or other internationally agreeable intrinsic standards.

Last Updated: Aug 6, 2017

