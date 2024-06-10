Suggested Searches

1 min read

NASA Wallops to Support Sounding Rocket Launch

The headshot image of Amy Barra

Amy Barra

Jun 10, 2024
Article
Aerial view of the coastal launch range of Wallops Flight Facility, showing a blue Atlantic Ocean on the right; white buildings along a tan coastline back up to a green, marshy landscape
This June 2021 aerial photograph shows the coastal launch range at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. The Atlantic Ocean is at the right side of this image, and nearby Chincoteague and Assateague islands are at upper left and right, respectively. A subset of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, Wallops is the agency’s only owned-and-operated launch range. Shore replenishment and elevated infrastructure at the range are incorporated into Goddard’s recently approved master plan.
Courtesy Patrick J. Hendrickson; used with permission

A suborbital rocket is scheduled for launch the week of June 10-17 from NASA’s launch range at the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. This launch is supporting the Missile Defense Agency (MDA), Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC), Port Hueneme Division’s White Sands Detachment, other Department of Defense organizations, industry, and academia.

No real-time launch status updates will be available. The launch will not be livestreamed nor will launch status updates be provided during the countdown. 

The rocket launch may be visible from the Chesapeake Bay region.

Share

Details

Last Updated
Jun 10, 2024
Editor
Amy Barra
Contact
Amy Barra
Location
Wallops Flight Facility

Related Terms

Explore More

1 min read

NASA Wallops Visitor Center Extended Hours June 12

Article 6 days ago
4 min read

NASA Mission Flies Over Arctic to Study Sea Ice Melt Causes

Article 1 week ago
2 min read

NASA Goddard, Maryland Sign Memo to Boost State’s Aerospace Sector

Article 2 weeks ago