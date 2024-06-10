NASA Wallops to Support Sounding Rocket Launch

Courtesy Patrick J. Hendrickson; used with permission
A suborbital rocket is scheduled for launch the week of June 10-17 from NASA’s launch range at the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. This launch is supporting the Missile Defense Agency (MDA), Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC), Port Hueneme Division’s White Sands Detachment, other Department of Defense organizations, industry, and academia.
No real-time launch status updates will be available. The launch will not be livestreamed nor will launch status updates be provided during the countdown.
The rocket launch may be visible from the Chesapeake Bay region.