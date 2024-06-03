NASA’s Stennis Space Center Employees Receive NASA Honor Awards

NASA Associate Administrator for Space Operations Kenneth Bowersox speaks to NASA Stennis employees during the onsite NASA Honor Awards ceremony on May 15. NASA/Danny Nowlin NASA Stennis Space Center Director John Bailey speaks to NASA Stennis employees during the onsite NASA Honor Awards ceremony on May 15. NASA/Danny Nowlin NASA Stennis Space Center Director John Bailey receives the Meritorious Senior Executive Presidential Rank Award from NASA Associate Administrator for Space Operations Kenneth Bowersox during the NASA Honor Awards on May 15 at NASA Stennis. Bailey is pictured, from left, with his wife, Lori; daughter, Isabella; and Bowersox. NASA/Danny Nowlin

NASA Stennis Space Center Director John Bailey and NASA Associate Administrator for Space Operations Kenneth Bowersox presented NASA Honor Awards to Stennis employees during an onsite ceremony May 15.

Prior to presenting NASA Honor Awards to Stennis employees, Bailey received the Meritorious Senior Executive Presidential Rank Award. The award from the President of the United States is one of the highest awards given to career Senior Executive Service employees.

Since joining NASA in 1999, Bailey has served in various management and leadership roles. He was named NASA Stennis center director in April. As director, Bailey is responsible for implementing NASA’s mission in rocket propulsion testing and developing and maintaining NASA’s world-class rocket propulsion test facilities. He has provided leadership and managed critical rocket propulsion test assets exceeding $2 billion in replacement value and managed projects over $221 million.

One NASA Stennis employee received NASA’s Outstanding Leadership Medal. The medal is awarded to government employees for notable leadership accomplishments that have significantly influenced the NASA mission.

NASA Honor Awards Recipients

MIchael Tubbs NASA/Stennis

Michael Tubbs of Diamondhead, Mississippi, received the NASA Outstanding Leadership Medal for his work as deputy director of the Office of Strategic Infrastructure within the Center Operations Directorate at NASA Stennis. The Yorktown, Virginia, native ushered in improvements and new initiatives that have helped achieve a cultural transformation and millions in cost-saving measures. His accomplishments also include leading the efforts to complete lease agreements between NASA and Rocket Lab of America for use of the A-3 Test Stand and between NASA and Relativity Space for use of the A-2 Test Stand.

Five NASA Stennis employees received NASA’s Exceptional Service Medal. The medal is awarded to government employees for sustained performance that embodies multiple contributions to NASA projects, programs, or initiatives.

David Lorance NASA/Stennis

David Lorance of Slidell, Louisiana, received the NASA Exceptional Service Medal for his efforts in furthering the NASA mission through leadership of the Environmental and Health Services Office Division in the Center Operations Directorate at NASA Stennis. Lorance has been responsible for ensuring compliance with numerous environmental programs, managing resources to ensure requirements are met with no impact to mission projects, managing hundreds of regulatory reports for submission on time, and ensuring environmental permits are maintained.

Bradley Messer NASA/Stennis

Brad Messer of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, received the NASA Exceptional Service Medal for more than 32 years of service to NASA. Since joining NASA in 1991, Messer has contributed to a variety of propulsion test and engineering projects. As assistant director of the NASA Stennis Engineering and Test Directorate in charge of the Office of Project Management, Planning and Control, he has been responsible for the day-to-day business operations and project activities across the test complex. Messer has also made significant contributions to the strategic planning and execution of activities essential to the future state of the test complex.

Kevin Power NASA/Stennis

Kevin Power of Mandeville, Louisiana, received the NASA Exceptional Service Medal for more than 34 years of service to NASA. As deputy assistant director for the Office of Project Management, Planning and Control in the Engineering and Test Directorate at NASA Stennis, the Port Sulphur, Louisiana, native has consistently delivered support to the NASA Stennis vision and mission. He has helped accomplish center, NASA, and national goals by providing management and engineering leadership, expertise, resources, and guidance to multiple NASA and commercial propulsion test projects, including some of the center’s most critical test infrastructure efforts.

Cecile Saltzman NASA/Stennis

Cecile Saltzman of Pass Christian, Mississippi, received the NASA Exceptional Service Medal for more than 20 years of service to the NASA Stennis Engineering and Test Directorate. Saltzman’s work has included management of the directorate document process control function, ensuring NASA Stennis test complex assets and support facilities are operated, utilized, and continually improved in providing premier testing services to NASA and commercial customers. The Thibodaux, Louisiana, native has consistently exceeded the agency’s timeline for editing fiscal year accomplishments of all NASA Stennis senior executive service and senior level personnel.

John Stealey NASA/Stennis

John Stealey of Diamondhead, Mississippi, received the NASA Exceptional Service Medal for more than 35 years of service to NASA, including 26 years at NASA Stennis. The Granville, Tennessee, native has contributed to a range of agency and center projects. Among his accomplishments, Stealey has assisted in overseeing strategic planning for NASA Stennis propulsion test facilities and workforce. He has served in various center roles, including as deputy of the Safety and Mission Assurance Directorate and assistant director of the Engineering and Test Directorate. He also served on the agency-level Exploration System Directorate Standing Review Board, providing expert advice on systems engineering and project management.

One NASA Stennis employee received NASA’s Exceptional Public Service Medal. The medal is awarded to non-government individuals or to an individual who was not a government employee during the period in which the service was performed for sustained performance that embodies multiple contributions on NASA projects, programs, or initiatives.

Rodney King NASA/Stennis

Rodney King of Picayune, Mississippi, received the NASA Exceptional Public Service Medal for efforts as the facility maintenance supervisor on the Synergy-Achieving Consolidated Operations and Maintenance contract at NASA Stennis. In that role, King has been responsible for electrical and high voltage work at the site. King’s service-centered approach has rendered him successful in technical work activities and how he relates to customers, management, peers, and direct reports. He has been recognized by organizations throughout the NASA Stennis federal city for his quick response to outages or calls within their facilities.

Four NASA Stennis employees received NASA’s Exceptional Bravery Medal. The medal is awarded to both government and non-government individuals for exemplary and courageous handling of an emergency by an individual who, independent of personal danger, has acted to prevent the loss of human life and/or government property.

Barry Hoda NASA/Stennis

Barry Hoda of Kiln, Mississippi, received the NASA Exceptional Bravery Medal for exemplary and courageous actions while responding to a medical emergency at NASA Stennis to prevent the loss of human life on Dec. 7, 2022. An officer with Chenega Global Protection, Hoda noted the employee was unresponsive, and no pulse or respiration were detected. Hoda immediately began cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and then synchronized CPR chest compressions with other respondents, ensuring a continuous, uninterrupted blood supply to the employee’s brain. The rapid response and coordinated effort were directly responsible for saving a life.

Leeanna Dunigan of Diamondhead, Mississippi, received the NASA Exceptional Bravery Medal for exemplary and courageous actions while responding to a medical emergency at NASA Stennis to prevent the loss of human life on Dec. 7, 2022. A captain with Chenega Global Protection, Dunigan helped provide cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to the employee in distress by synchronizing CPR chest compressions with other respondents, ensuring a continuous, uninterrupted blood supply to the employee’s brain. The rapid response and coordinated effort were directly responsible for saving a life.

Brenden Burns of Gulfport, Mississippi, received the NASA Exceptional Bravery Medal for exemplary and courageous actions while responding to a medical emergency at NASA Stennis to prevent the loss of human life on Dec. 7, 2022. An officer with Chenega Global Protection, Burns utilized an automated external defibrillator on an employee in distress. The rapid response and coordinated effort with others were directly responsible for saving a life.

Issac Delancey NASA/Stennis

Issac Delancey of Picayune, Mississippi, received the NASA Exceptional Bravery Medal for exemplary and courageous actions while responding to a medical emergency at NASA Stennis to prevent the loss of human life on Dec. 7, 2022. An officer with Chenega Global Protection, Delancey provided the automated external defibrillator while responding to an incident of an employee in distress. Upon arrival, Delancey provided the employee with artificial respiration and coordinated effort with others to maximize the effect of chest compressions. The rapid response and coordinated effort were directly responsible for saving a life.

One NASA Stennis employee received the NASA Exceptional Technology Achievement Medal. The medal is awarded to government or non-government individuals for exceptional technology contributions.

Richard Smith NASA/Stennis

Richard Smith of Picayune, Mississippi, received NASA’s Exceptional Technology Achievement Medal for efforts that led to significant advances to the data acquisition and thrust vector control systems that provide critical support to propulsion testing onsite. Among his contributions, Smith, a contractor on the operations and maintenance contract at NASA Stennis, was the primary software system architect for the thrust vector control work to enable rocket engine gimbal testing. He also worked to ensure safe hydraulic operation of the system. His efforts enabled the NASA Stennis test team to perform successful certification testing of the new RS-25 production engine.

Four NASA Stennis employees received the NASA Exceptional Achievement Medal. The medal is awarded to any government employee for a significant specific achievement or substantial improvement in operations, efficiency, service, financial savings, science, or technology which contributes to the mission of NASA.

John Boffenmyer NASA/Stennis

John Boffenmyer of Slidell, Louisiana, received NASA’s Exceptional Achievement Medal for maintaining the highest levels of performance in his remediation responsibilities within the NASA Stennis Center Operations Directorate, resulting in substantial benefits to the agency. As NASA Remediation Program manager for NASA Stennis, Boffenmyer’s work is integral to the Environmental and Health Services Office achieving the NASA Stennis and NASA missions. In conjunction with management of field operations, the Pottsville, Pennsylvania, native has demonstrated outstanding program management, with all audits of the NASA Stennis program proving successful.

Thomas Meredith NASA/Stennis

Thomas Meredith of Slidell, Louisiana, received NASA’s Exceptional Achievement Medal for his efforts as deputy chief engineer at NASA Stennis. During his tenure, the Enterprise, Alabama native has made substantial improvements to the management of test facility hardware in support of the center’s rocket propulsion test operations. Meredith’s leadership and dedication in the management of rocket propulsion test hardware have contributed to two areas of agency emphasis, the sustainment and modernization of mission-critical facilities and the employment of digital technologies to change and improve a process, product, or capability.

Kris Mobbs

Kris Mobbs of Woolmarket, Mississippi, received NASA’s Exceptional Achievement Medal for his efforts as software engineer in the NASA Stennis Engineering and Test Directorate to lead development of the NASA Data Acquisition Software suite for the acquisition, displaying, and recording of critical data during daily and test activities. Mobbs has led in identifying and implementing new capabilities of the software suite and in development of software packages to help increase the reliability of test data and performance of the test team. As a direct outcome of his leadership, use of the software has expanded to all the NASA Stennis-operated test facilities.

Ryan Seals NASA/Stennis

Ryan Seals of Carriere, Mississippi, received NASA’s Exceptional Achievement Medal for his contributions to the NASA Stennis propulsion test mission. Since beginning his career with NASA in 2016, the Poplarville, Mississippi, native has proven his expertise regarding test stand components and systems, contributing to the team responsible for testing the RS-25 engine that powers NASA’s SLS (Space Launch System) rocket. Seals also provided depth for the Thad Cochran Test Stand (B-2) team in preparation for hot fire testing of the SLS core stage. He also has supported commercial partner testing at the E Test Complex.

Four NASA Stennis employees received NASA’s Early Career Achievement Medal. The medal is awarded to government employees for unusual and significant performance during the first 10 years of an individual’s career in support of the agency.

Huy Nguyen NASA/Stennis

Huy Nguyen of Slidell, Louisana, received the NASA Early Career Achievement Medal for his contributions as the facility controls engineer in the Electrical Test Operations Branch in the NASA Stennis Engineering and Test Directorate. In that role, Nguyen has supported the daily operations of the High Pressure Gas Facility and High Pressure Industrial Water Facility, which provide critical support to test complex propulsion activities. Among his contributions, Nguyen was instrumental to the success of upgrades, analysis, and practice runs to mitigate any risks during Green Run testing of the SLS (Space Launch System) core stage at NASA Stennis.

Kevin Oramous NASA/Stennis

Kevin Oramous of Slidell, Louisiana, received the NASA Early Career Achievement Medal for his contributions to propulsion test activities and support facilities to directly advance NASA’s rocket propulsion test mission. The New Orleans native began his career at NASA Stennis in 2019 in the Mechanical Operations Branch of the NASA Stennis engineering and Test Directorate, working in the site’s E Test Complex and High Pressure Gas Facility, using his expertise to support operation and systems projects and activities. Oramous also has supported RS-25 testing, propellant and commodity management, and the Thad Cochran Test Stand (B-2) during the SLS (Space Launch System) core stage testing.

Jason Richard NASA/Stennis

Jason Richard of Mandeville, Louisiana, received the NASA Early Career Achievement Medal for contributions to NASA’s support of commercial propulsion test partners at NASA Stennis. As project engineer at the E-1 Test Facility, Richard ensured completion of facility design, construction, and activation phases for the Relativity Space Aeon-R Thrust Chamber Assembly test project, while maintaining rigorous quality and safety standards. Working with the NASA Stennis Strategic Business Development Office, Richard has helped bridge the propulsion testing and business development teams and worked to implement the office’s information technology strategy.

Bradley Tyree NASA/Stennis

Bradley Tyree of Picayune, Mississippi, received the NASA Early Career Achievement Medal for his work in the Mechanical Operations Branch in the NASA Stennis Engineering and Test Directorate. Tyree has provided leadership and technical expertise to key projects, including E Test Complex support of SLS (Space Launch System) core stage testing at NASA Stennis. Since being assigned to support RS-25 testing, his knowledge of propellant handling techniques, technical system maintenance, and test processes have proved invaluable and enabled his progression as a propellant transfer engineer and RS-25 test conductor.

One NASA Stennis employee received NASA’s Silver Achievement Medal. The medal is awarded to any government or non-government employee for a stellar achievement that supports one or more of NASA’s core values, when it is deemed to be extraordinarily important and appropriate to recognize such achievement in a timely and personalized manner.

Gregg De Felicibus NASA/Stennis

Gregg De Felicibus of Pass Christian, Mississippi, received the NASA Silver Achievement Medal for displaying NASA’s core values of safety, integrity, teamwork, excellence, and inclusion while carrying out his work as a contracting officer in the Office of Procurement in support of advancing Space Exploration and NASA’s strategic goals. He has been responsible for the award and management of five critical services contracts valued at over $18.6 million. He has served as an advisor and mentor, has supported the NASA Stennis Small Business Office in achieving its socio-economic goals, has administered over $43 million in contracts, and has negotiated over $5.7 million in cost savings.

For information about NASA’s Stennis Space Center, visit:

Stennis Space Center – NASA