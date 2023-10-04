Procurement

1102 Training Program/The Federal Acquisition Certification for Contracting Officer’s Representatives (FAC-COR)

The NSSC supports the General Schedule (GS) 1102 Training Program by procuring and scheduling training courses required for Federal Acquisition Certification for Contracting (FAC-C). The NSSC serves as the point of contact for contract specialists in the Agency 1102 training program. The FAC-COR program is for a program a FAC-COR program is for acquisituion professionals in the Federal Government performing contract management activities and functions. Contracting Officer’s Representatives (CORs) play a critical role in ensuring that contractors meet the commitment of their contracts. They facilitate proper development of requirements and assist Contracting Officers in developing and managing their contracts. The propose of this program is to establish training and experience requirements for those acquisition professionals. The NSSC also coordinates the Agency FAC-C by receiving and reviewing FAC-C applications and forwarding the acceptable applications to Headquarters (HQ) for approval. Upon HQ approval, the NSSC issues certificates to the contract specialist.

The NSSC supports the Agency’s internal effort to create an environment conducive to streamlining and simplifying grants and cooperative agreements. NASA, through the establishment of the NSSC, has transitioned to a consolidated model for the award and administration of all Agency grants and cooperative agreements. The consolidation is designed to achieve efficient and effective service, improve data quality, standardize processes, leverage skills and investments, and provide economies of scale.

The SBIR/STTR programs provide an opportunity for small, high technology companies and research institutions (RI) to participate in Government sponsored research and development (R&D) efforts in key technology areas. NASA SBIR Phase I contracts have a period of performance for 6 months with a maximum funding of $125,000, and Phase II contracts have a period of performance up to 24 months with a maximum funding of $750,000. The STTR Phase I contracts last for 13 months with a maximum funding of $125,000, and Phase II contracts last for 24 months with the maximum contract value of $750,000.

The NSSC Small Business Office is responsible for providing outreach and liaison support to industry (both large and small businesses) and other members of the private sector. These activities are accomplished through a combination of individual counseling sessions, dissemination of information on upcoming NSSC procurement opportunities, and participation in local small business outreach events. The NSSC small business specialist also serves as the primary advisor to the NSSC acquisition community on all matters related to small business.

Agency Contracts

The NSSC’s Agency Contracting Program furthers NASA’s commitment for the creation and utilization of Agency contracts to satisfy common Center requirements and supports the Agency’s Strategic Sourcing Program. Agency Contracting can operate on many levels, including: intra-center, center-wide, and government-wide basis, depending upon the commodity or service being acquired. Agency Contracting identifies and logically groups together similar requirements so that they may be procured efficiently.

Enterprise License Management Team (ELMT)

The Enterprise License Management Team (ELMT) provides support for the discovery, analysis, establishment and management of Agency enterprise software licensing. The ELMT manages initiatives for licensing and contract consolidation and negotiate standard pricing for selected software for NASA. The ELMT maintains licensing and contract consolidation initiatives activities for NASA and negotiates economy of scale pricing for selected software.

Purchase Card (P-Card)

The NSSC Purchase Card Team, comprised of both Civil Servant and Service Providers, provides a wide range of services to the Agency’s P-Card Community, comprised of approximately 700 cardholders and 600 approving officials, spending on average of $100 million per year. Some of the services and operational support provided include cardholder reconciliation assistance, responding to audit requests, providing data in reply to Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, performing account reviews, conducting cardholder audits, and answering daily inquiries.

Simplified Acquisition Threshold (SAT)

The SAT Team provides NASA leadership with unprecedented insight into simplified acquisition purchasing activity of the Agency by consolidation SAT purchases at or below $250,000 within scope in the shared services environment.