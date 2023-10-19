Services Catalog
The catalogs provide service description, chargeback rate, unit of measure, and service level indicators for each NSSC service.
Service Level Agreement (SLA)
The SLA provides information about roles, responsibilities, rates, and service level indicators for all NASA Centers. The SLA is negotiated on an annual basis in line with the fiscal year. A single SLA is shared by all NASA Centers and signed by the Associate Administrator, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Information Officer, and the Office of Inspector General. The SLA provides for the delivery of specific services from the NSSC to NASA Centers and Headquarters Operations in the areas of:
- Financial Management
- Procurement
- Human Resources
- Information Technology
- Agency Business Services
Customer Satisfaction Surveys
The NSSC is fundamentally changing the way NASA does business. In order to maintain customer loyalty and satisfaction, we must not only deliver a higher level of service, but also be customer focused.
Executive Summary of Broad-Based Survey Results for 2016
Executive Summary of Broad-Based Survey Results for 2013
NSSC Bill (Formerly know as Performance and Utilization Report (PUR))
*** On-Line Course Management and Training Purchases have been realigned to the OLC &Training Purchases section of the bill in accordance with the realignment of training funds. Center Special Projects have been consolidated into one Special Projects bill with the funding Center identified for each project.***
FY 2023 – Utilization Reports
September 2023
August 2023
July 2023
June 2023
May 2023
April 2023
March 2023
February 2023
January 2023
December 2023
November 2023
October 2022
FY 2022 – Utilization Reports
September 2022
August 2022
July 2022
June 2022
May 2022
April 2022
March 2022
February 2022
January 2022
December 2021
November 2021
October 2021
FY 2021 – Utilization Reports
September 2021
August 2021
July 2021
June 2021
May 2021
April 2021
March 2021
February 2021
January 2021
December 2020
November 2020
October 2020