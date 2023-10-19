The catalogs provide service description, chargeback rate, unit of measure, and service level indicators for each NSSC service.

The SLA provides information about roles, responsibilities, rates, and service level indicators for all NASA Centers. The SLA is negotiated on an annual basis in line with the fiscal year. A single SLA is shared by all NASA Centers and signed by the Associate Administrator, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Information Officer, and the Office of Inspector General. The SLA provides for the delivery of specific services from the NSSC to NASA Centers and Headquarters Operations in the areas of:

Financial Management

Procurement

Human Resources

Information Technology

Agency Business Services

Customer Satisfaction Surveys

The NSSC is fundamentally changing the way NASA does business. In order to maintain customer loyalty and satisfaction, we must not only deliver a higher level of service, but also be customer focused.

Executive Summary of Broad-Based Survey Results for 2016

Executive Summary of Broad-Based Survey Results for 2013

NSSC Bill (Formerly know as Performance and Utilization Report (PUR))

*** On-Line Course Management and Training Purchases have been realigned to the OLC &Training Purchases section of the bill in accordance with the realignment of training funds. Center Special Projects have been consolidated into one Special Projects bill with the funding Center identified for each project.***

