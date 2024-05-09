MAF EAP – Trauma-Informed Workplace

Trauma-Informed Workplace

Organized by Health 4 Life.

In today’s dynamic professional landscape, understanding and addressing the impacts of trauma is essential for fostering a supportive and inclusive work culture. Join us as we explore the principles of trauma-informed care and their practical applications within organizational settings. We will share strategies for recognizing signs of trauma, implementing trauma-sensitive policies and practices, and cultivating resilience among employees.

This webinar is open to ALL NASA employees. To join, please click here.

Date: Thursday, May 9, 2024

Time: 11:00 – 12:00 PM CST

Speakers / POCs: EAP Clinicians Dr. Carla Randolph (carla.e.randolph@nasa.gov) and Dr. Sophia Sills-Tailor (sophia.c.sills-tailor@nasa.gov)

