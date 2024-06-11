NASA-Wide Mission Health Presentations

Managing the Stress of Parenting

Date: Thursday, June 13, 2024

Time: 11:00 AM -12:00 PM CST

Speakers / POCs: EAP Clinicians Dr. Carla Randolph (carla.e.randolph@nasa.gov) and Dr. Sophia Sills-Tailor (sophia.c.sills-tailor@nasa.gov)

Parenthood is a beautiful journey, but it comes with its unique set of challenges and stresses. Join us for a dynamic webinar on “Managing the Stress of Parenting,” where we’ll delve into effective strategies for navigating the ups and downs of raising children while maintaining your own well-being and work / life balance. We will share practical tips and valuable insights to help you cultivate resilience, reduce parental stress, and foster healthy family dynamics. From setting boundaries and practicing self-care to building strong support networks and enhancing communication with your children, this webinar offers actionable advice to empower you on your parenting journey.

This is open for ALL NASA employees! To join this webinar please click here.

Emotional Intelligence in The Workplace

Date: June 20, 2024

Time: 10:00 – 11:00 PM CST

Speaker / POC: Susan Wilcox, (susan.k.wilcox@nasa.gov)

Unlock the power of emotional intelligence and elevate your professional journey. Join Susan Wilcox (GRC EAP) for this session focused on understanding emotional intelligence and its critical role in workplace interactions and overall success.

Neurodiversity in the Workplacee

Date: June 25, 2024

Time: 2:00 – 3:15 PM CST

Host: Office of the Chief Health and Medical Officer (OCHMO)

Speaker / POC: Hanna.l.bogner@NASA.gov

Join us for a discussion on Neurodiversity in the workplace with Jaclyn Hunt, a Board-Certified Cognitive Specialist (BCCS) and author specializing in working with adults on the autism spectrum. Whether you’re interested in understanding neurodiverse colleagues or are on the spectrum yourself, this presentation covers it all. With one out of every 36 children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in the United States today, along with over 5 million diagnosed adults, understanding neurodiversity is crucial. This session focuses on educating participants about neurodiversity in the workplace and how to best support individuals on the autism spectrum. Learning about neurodiversity not only helps those on the spectrum function successfully in the world, it also fosters a more accepting and understanding environment enriched with effective communication for all.

If you have questions you’d like to ask anonymously, please visit our Ask-Ahead Questions page on the Health4Life website. Questions submitted anonymously will be addressed during the presentation.

