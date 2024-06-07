Suggested Searches

Participation in the First TOPS Symposium at KSC

Elizabeth Blackwell

Jun 07, 2024
NASA’s Transform to Open Science (TOPS) initiative aims to transform agencies, organizations, and communities to an inclusive culture of open science. A set of TOPS Champions at selected NASA Centers have developed the open science curriculum that they will teach at Centers, conferences, science meetings, etc. A first TOPS meeting with all Center Champions was held at Kennedy Space Center 2/27-29/24. Plans for how to continue developing and teaching the Open Science curriculum were made during the meeting. A goal is set to teach the curriculum to 20,000 researchers.