Participation in the First TOPS Symposium at KSC

NASA’s Transform to Open Science (TOPS) initiative aims to transform agencies, organizations, and communities to an inclusive culture of open science. A set of TOPS Champions at selected NASA Centers have developed the open science curriculum that they will teach at Centers, conferences, science meetings, etc. A first TOPS meeting with all Center Champions was held at Kennedy Space Center 2/27-29/24. Plans for how to continue developing and teaching the Open Science curriculum were made during the meeting. A goal is set to teach the curriculum to 20,000 researchers.