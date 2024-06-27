Langley Celebrates Pride Month: Derek Bramble

Derek Bramble is a HR Business Partner with NASA’s Langley Research Center. Over his 14-year career at NASA Langley, Bramble has served in a variety of mission and program support roles. NASA/Ryan Torrisi

Derek Bramble has served in a variety of mission and program support roles over his 14-year career at NASA Langley. He currently serves as an HR Business Partner in LaRC’s Human Capital Office, where he works closely with a number of organizations across the Center providing them with strategic and operational HR support. Derek previously served as program support for NASA’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program where he supported the Center’s efforts to leverage SBIR funding for critical technology development. Prior to that, he served in LaRC’s Office of Procurement as a supporting Contract Specialist. He holds an MBA from the College of William & Mary and a Bachelors Degree in Communications/Journalism from the University of Miami. For the last 7 years, he’s served as co-Chair of the LEAG (LGBTQ+ Employee Alliance Group) ERG, where he’s worked with Center and Agency leadership to improve awareness of the issues facing the LGBTQ+ community at LaRC. Hailing from the great state of Maryland, he currently lives in Williamsburg, VA with his husband Mike, Siberian Husky Jaxon, and tabby cat CiCi.

Who or what inspired you to choose your career and why?

I sort of stumbled into my career at NASA. What started out as a contractor job 14 years ago has evolved and blossomed into a full blown CS career supporting the NASA workforce as an HR professional. My story goes to show that regardless of one’s background and skillsets, there’s a place for anyone and everyone at NASA and there’s considerable room to learn and grow here if you have the interest.

What do you find most rewarding about working with NASA?

The people and relationships. Most folks I encounter and work with here are super bright, accomplished, passionate individuals. Getting to know the people behind the Agency’s mission is a real treat and something I never take for granted. As impressive as NASA’s workforce is, I still am reminded that they’re humans with personal lives and hobbies and interests outside of work. It’s finding those little connection points and getting to know people on a somewhat personal level that makes my work and time here so rewarding.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

What don’t I enjoy doing outside of work is the more appropriate question! I’m pretty active in my downtime, and so I enjoy a variety of activities when not at work – my husband and I are avid boaters and enjoy exploring the local waterways of the Tidewater area. I’m also into wine, fitness, travel, craft cocktails, interior design, and helping craft my neighborhood’s electronic newsletters.

What advice would you give to someone who might be interested in pursuing a career at NASA?

To never limit yourself or think that you aren’t good enough for NASA. We work for an esteemed Agency, and its reputation precedes itself. While that’s got its advantages, I think it too often leads some folks out there to think they aren’t cut out for a career here when that couldn’t be further from the truth. It can be intimidating I realize, but we as the Agency’s workforce need to do better at bridging that gap for these folks. Use my career as an example. I started out 14 years ago as a support contractor and never thought I’d still fit in here all this time later. NASA is a special place, it’s a privilege to work here – but don’t for one second think it’s unattainable if you aren’t an aerospace engineer with perfect credentials from some top tier university. The Agency is more diverse and welcoming than that – and we need to do better at telling that story.

How does your background contribute to your perspective and approach in your role at NASA?

Experience and a sense of purpose drive my judgment and thought processes – I’m always applying that to how I do my job and accomplish my work. We are all unique creatures with super specific skillsets, experiences, judgments, interests, passions, thought processes, etc. I understand and appreciate diversity of thought and life experience, and truly believe that when working together and using those differently colored lenses we all have and applying them to a work challenge that really creative solutions can be designed and implemented.

What does Pride month mean to you?

While I do believe Pride is 365 days a year, the month of June is really a time to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community’s achievements toward equality while also spotlighting its ongoing challenges. Trans folks are facing record levels of legislation across the country that target their ability to live full and authentic lives. This legislation is also driving more public hatred and misunderstanding of the community than ever before. NASA has centers in some of these states that are openly hostile towards the trans community – what does that mean for some trans members of our very own workforce who are trying to live their lives and do their jobs? It’s critical that allies, both within and outside of the LGBTQ+ community, educate and advocate on behalf of all community members more than ever before – because today it might be trans folks who are targeted, but tomorrow it could be someone else. Progress is never a guarantee for any marginalized community – when they come for one of us, they can come for all of us.