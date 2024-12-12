NASA Kennedy Top 24 Stories of 2024

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket carrying NASA’s Europa Clipper spacecraft lifts off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 12:06 p.m. EDT on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. SpaceX

From sending crew members to the International Space Station to launching a spacecraft to Jupiter’s icy moon Europa to determine if it could support life, 2024 was a busy record setting year for NASA and its partners at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

JANUARY

First Lunar Lander Takes Flight

The first flight of NASA’s CLPS (Commercial Lunar Payload Services) initiative lifted off with Astrobotic’s Peregrine Mission One lunar lander aboard the inaugural launch of United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) Vulcan rocket on Jan. 8 from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida to study the lunar exosphere, thermal properties, and magnetic fields on the Moon’s surface. This mission became the first U.S. commercial lander to launch to the lunar surface; however, the spacecraft experienced a propulsion issue that prevented the landing on the Moon.

A United Launch Alliance Vulcan rocket carrying Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander lifts off at 2:18 a.m. EST from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. NASA/Kim Shiflett

JANUARY

Third Private Mission to Space

At the world’s premier multi-user spaceport, the four-person crew of Axiom Mission 3 became the third private astronaut mission to launch to the International Space Station on Jan. 18 from Launch Complex 39A. The crew completed more than 30 research experiments developed for microgravity in collaboration with organizations across the globe.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company’s Dragon spacecraft for Axiom Space’s Mission 3 to the International Space Station lifts off at 4:49 p.m. EST from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. NASA/Chris Swanson

JANUARY

Food and Supplies Delivered to the International Space Station

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus spacecraft launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket for the first time on Jan. 30 from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The company’s 20th resupply mission brought 8,200 pounds of science investigations, supplies, and equipment to the International Space Station.

Commercial Resupply Mission to space station

YouTube

FEBRUARY

Understanding Earth’s Climate

NASA’s PACE (Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, ocean Ecosystem) is a mission to observe and explore what makes Earth so different from every other planet we study – life itself. Three-quarters of our home planet is covered by water, and PACE’s advanced instruments provide new ways to study life at the ocean’s surface by measuring the abundances and distributions of microscopic algae known as phytoplankton. The observations are helping researchers better monitor ocean health, air quality, and climate change. PACE launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 40 on Feb. 8.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with NASA’s PACE (Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, ocean Ecosystem) spacecraft stands vertical at Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. SpaceX

FEBRUARY

Intuitive Machines First Mission Lands on Moon

NASA’s CLPS initiative with Intuitive Machines’ made history when the Nova C-class lunar lander launched from Kennedy and later arrived on the Moon’s South Pole region known as Malapert A on Feb. 22.

IM-1, the first NASA Commercial Launch Program Services. launch for Intuitive Machines’ Nova-C lunar lander, will carry multiple payloads to the Moon, including Lunar Node-1, demonstrating autonomous navigation via radio beacon to support precise geolocation and navigation among lunar orbiters, landers, and surface personnel. NASA/Marshall Space Flight Center

FEBRUARY

Artemis II Practice Procedures

Artemis II NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen, NASA’s Exploration Ground System’s Landing and Recovery Team, and partners from the Department of Defense participated in the Underway Recovery Test 11 off the coast of San Diego. The operation mimicked procedures that will be used to recover the Artemis II crew and the Orion spacecraft after their return from the Moon, with the crew exiting a mockup of Orion into a boat and then ferried to a U.S. Navy ship.

During sunrise over the Pacific Ocean, members of NASA’s Exploration Ground System’s Landing and Recovery team and partners from the Department of Defense aboard the USS San Diego practice recovery procedures using the Crew Module Test Article during Underway Recovery Test 11 (URT-11) off the coast of San Diego on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. NASA/Kenny Allen

MARCH

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-8 Quartet Launches to Space Station

NASA astronauts Matt Dominick, Michael Barratt, and Jeanette Epps, along with Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin launched March 3 from Kennedy’s Launch Complex 39A on an eight-month science mission aboard the International Space Station.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company’s Dragon spacecraft launches NASA’s SpaceX Crew-8 mission to the International Space Station on Sunday, March 3, 2024, from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA/Cory S Huston

MARCH

NASA’s SpaceX 30th Commercial Resupply Mission

Research and technology demonstrations, along with food and other supplies launched to the International Space Station aboard NASA’s SpaceX commercial resupply mission. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a Dragon spacecraft launched March 21 from Space Launch Complex 40.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket soars after its liftoff from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 4:55 p.m. EDT on Thursday, March 21, on the company’s 30th Commercial Resupply Services mission for the agency to the International Space Station. NASA/Glenn Benson

APRIL

Solar Eclipse Captivates Nation

A total solar eclipse moved across North America, passing over Mexico, United States, and Canada on April 8. Kennedy provided coverage on air and online from every city’s point of totality for viewers at home.

Solar prominences are seen during a total solar eclipse in Dallas, Texas on Monday, April 8, 2024. NASA/Keegan Barber

MAY

NASA Welcomes New Commercial Resupply Spacecraft

Sierra Space’s Dream Chaser arrived at Kennedy on May 18 following testing at the agency’s Armstrong Test Facility in Sandusky, Ohio. The uncrewed spaceplane is scheduled to launch aboard a ULA Vulcan rocket from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in 2025, delivering thousands of pounds of cargo to the orbiting laboratory.

Dream Chaser Tenacity, Sierra Space’s uncrewed cargo spaceplane is lifted and moved by crane inside the Space Systems Processing Facility (SSPF) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Monday, May 20, 2024. Sierra Space/Shay Saldana

MAY

Historic Marker Honors Original Headquarters Location

Officials unveiled a large bronze historical plaque on May 28 to mark the location of NASA’s Kennedy Space Center’s original headquarters building just west of the current Central Campus Headquarters Building on NASA Parkway.

From the left, NASA Kennedy Space Center’s, Maui Dalton, project manager, engineering; Katherine Zeringue, cultural resources manager; Janet Petro, NASA Kennedy Space Center director; and Ismael Otero, project manager, engineering, present a large bronze historical marker plaque at the location of NASA Kennedy’s original headquarters building on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. NASA/Mike Chambers

JUNE

NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test Launches First Crew

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams became the first crew to fly aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft. Starliner launched on June 6 atop ULA’s Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex 41 as part of NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test to the International Space Station.

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft aboard launches from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in Florida. NASA/Joel Kowsky

JUNE

Final NASA, NOAA GOES-R Launch

NOAA’s (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) GOES-U (Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite U) launched June 25 from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy. The GOES-U satellite is the last of NOAA’s GOES-R Series, and it carries seven instruments that collect advanced imagery and atmospheric measurements, provide real-time mapping of lightning activity, and detect approaching space weather hazards.

Technicians prepare NOAA’s (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES-U) for encapsulation inside payload fairing halves on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at the Astrotech Space Operations facility in Titusville near NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA/Ben Smegelsky

JULY

Barge Carries Artemis II Core Stage to Kennedy

NASA’s SLS (Space Launch System) Moon rocket that will power humans to the Moon arrived July 24 at Kennedy. NASA’s Pegasus barge ferried the 212-foot-tall core stage from NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans. The core stage remains at the Vehicle Assembly Building awaiting integration ahead of the Artemis II launch.

Artemis II core state arrives at Kennedy

YouTube

AUGUST

NASA, Northrop Grumman Launch Supplies to Space Station

NASA science investigations, supplies, and equipment launched on Aug. 24 aboard a Cygnus spacecraft from Space Launch Complex 40 as part of Northrop Grumman’s 21st commercial resupply mission to the International Space Station.

Launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus spacecraft to the International Space Station. SpaceX

SEPTEMBER

NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test Spacecraft Safely Lands

An uncrewed Boeing Starliner spacecraft undocked from the space station and landed on Sept. 7 at White Sands Space Harbor in New Mexico, completing a three-month flight test to the orbiting laboratory.

Boeing and NASA teams work around NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test Starliner spacecraft after it landed uncrewed. NASA/Aubrey Gemignani

SEPTEMBER

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 Duo Heads to Space

NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov launched to the International Space aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft on Sept. 28 for a roughly five-month mission as part of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 mission. The launch was the first crewed mission from Space Launch Complex 40. Hague, Gorbunov, along with NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, are slated to return to Earth in early 2025.

NASA astronaut Nick Hague (left) and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov walk through the crew access arm connecting the launch tower to the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. SpaceX

OCTOBER

Mobile Launcher on the Move

NASA’s mobile launcher 1 made the 4.2-mile trek on Oct. 4 from Launch Complex 39B to the Vehicle Assembly Building in preparation for stacking the Artemis II Moon rocket. The mobile launcher had been at the launch pad since August 2023 undergoing integrated testing and upgrades. NASA’s crawler-transporter 2 also achieved a milestone reaching 2,500 miles traveled since its construction in 1965.

Mobile launcher rolls back to Vehicle Assembly Building

YouTube

OCTOBER

Jupiter Moon Mission Takes Flight

NASA’s Europa Clipper is the agency’s first mission to study Jupiter’s icy moon Europa to see if the ocean beneath the moon’s crust has the ingredients to support life. The spacecraft launched Oct. 16 aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Launch Complex 39A. The Europa Clipper spacecraft will reach Europa in 2030.

A reflection in the water shows NASA’s Europa Clipper spacecraft atop SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket at Launch Pad 39A on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. SpaceX

OCTOBER

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-8 Back on Earth

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-8 astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt, and Jeanette Epps, as well as Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, splashed down in their SpaceX Dragon spacecraft off the coast of Pensacola, Florida, on Oct. 25, completing a seven-month science mission aboard the International Space Station.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft is seen as it lands Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. NASA/Joel Kowsky

NOVEMBER

New Science and Supplies Sent to Space Station

A SpaceX Dragon spacecraft on a Falcon 9 rocket carrying more than 6,000 pounds of supplies launched Nov. 4, from Launch Complex 39A bound for the space station. The commercial resupply mission delivered essential supplies and supports dozens of research experiments during Expedition 72.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Dragon spacecraft lifts off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Tuesday, Nov. 4, on the company’s 31st commercial resupply services mission for the agency to the International Space Station. SpaceX

NOVEMBER

NASA’s Artemis II Booster Segments Take Shape

Engineers and technicians with the Exploration Ground Systems Program began stacking on Nov. 20, the first segment of the Artemis II SLS solid rocket boosters onto mobile launcher 1 inside the Vehicle Assembly Building.

Down the transfer aisle from the Artemis II SLS (Space Launch System) core stage, an overhead crane hoists the left aft assembly, or bottom portion of the solid rocket boosters for the SLS Moon rocket inside the Vehicle Assembly Building at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. NASA/Kevin Davis

DECEMBER

Record-Setting Year of Launches

More than 80 launches roared into space from Kennedy and Cape Canaveral in 2024, and 2025 promises to bring even more government and commercial missions to the Eastern Range.