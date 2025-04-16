Suggested Searches

2 min read

NASA Invites Virtual Guests to Launch of SpaceX 32nd Resupply Mission

The headshot image of Amanda S. Vozeh

Amanda S. Vozeh

Apr 16, 2025
Article
Image shows plume following a rocket launch at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Dragon spacecraft lifts off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, on the company’s 29th commercial resupply services mission for the agency to the International Space Station.
SpaceX

NASA invites the public to participate in virtual activities ahead of the launch of SpaceX’s 32nd commercial resupply services mission for the agency. NASA and SpaceX are targeting launch at 4:15 a.m. EDT Monday, April 21, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

In addition to food, supplies, and equipment for the crew, the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft will deliver several new experiments, including a demonstration of refined maneuvers for free-floating robots. Dragon also carries an enhanced air quality monitoring system that could protect crew members on exploration missions to the Moon and Mars, and two atomic clocks to examine fundamental physics concepts, such as relativity, and test worldwide synchronization of precision timepieces.

The public can register to be virtual launch guests and receive curated mission resources, interactive opportunities, timely launch updates, and a mission-specific collectible stamp for their virtual guest passports delivered straight to their inbox after liftoff.

A new way to collect and share passport stamps has arrived! Receive one for your virtual guest passport and another that is sized perfectly for sharing. Don’t have a passport yet? Print one here and start collecting!

Learn more about NASA research and activities on the International Space Station at:

https://www.nasa.gov/station.

Share

Details

Last Updated
Apr 16, 2025
Editor
Jason Costa

Related Terms

Explore More

4 min read

Atomic Clock and Plant DNA Research Launching Aboard NASA’s SpaceX CRS-32 Mission 

NASA’s SpaceX 32nd commercial resupply services mission, scheduled to lift off from the agency’s Kennedy…

Article 1 day ago
1 min read

Why Do We Grow Plants in Space?

Article 1 day ago
4 min read

GLOBE Mission Earth Supports Career Technical Education

The NASA Science Activation program’s GLOBE Mission EARTH (GME) project is forging powerful connections between…

Article 5 days ago
Keep Exploring

Discover Related Topics

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-10

The 11th flight of the Dragon spacecraft with people as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program launched March 14, 2025,…

International Space Station (ISS) (A)

The Ocean and Climate Change

Our ocean is changing. With 70 percent of the planet covered in water, the seas are important drivers of the…

Our Solar System

Overview Our planetary system is located in an outer spiral arm of the Milky Way galaxy. We call it the…