NASA Invites Public to Share Excitement of Astrobotic, ULA Robotic Artemis Moon Launch

Teams with Astrobotic install the NASA meatball decal on Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, at the Astrotech Space Operations Facility near the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA/Isaac Watson

NASA is inviting the public to take part in virtual activities ahead of Astrobotic’s Peregrine Mission One, launching on a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Vulcan rocket as part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative. The mission is slated to be one of the first United States commercial robotic landers launching to the Moon’s surface as part of the agency’s Artemis program.

Carrying NASA and commercial payloads, the Peregrine lander is scheduled to lift off no earlier than Monday, Jan. 8, from Space Launch Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Members of the public can register to attend the launch virtually. As a virtual guest, you have access to curated resources, schedule changes, and mission-specific information delivered straight to your inbox. Following each activity, virtual guests will receive a commemorative stamp for their virtual guest passport.

The live launch broadcast will air on Monday, Jan. 8, and will air on NASA+, NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website. Learn how to stream NASA TV through a variety of platforms including social media.

For more information about CLPS activities, follow the CLPS blog.