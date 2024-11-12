JPL Workforce Update

JPL is a research and development lab federally funded by NASA and managed by Caltech. NASA/JPL-Caltech

Workforce statement and memo to employees

JPL statement issued on Nov. 12, 2024:

While we have taken various measures to meet our current FY’25 budget allocation, we have reached the difficult decision to reduce the JPL workforce through layoffs. This reduction affects approximately 325 of our colleagues, an impact of about 5% of our workforce. The impacts are occurring across technical, business, and support areas of the Laboratory. These are painful but necessary adjustments that will enable us to adhere to our budget while continuing our important work for NASA and our nation.

The following is a memo sent earlier today from JPL Director Laurie Leshin to employees:

Dear Colleagues,

This is a message I had hoped not to have to write. I’m reaching out to share the difficult news that JPL will be taking a workforce action tomorrow, Nov. 13, resulting in a layoff of approximately 325 of our colleagues, or ~5% of our workforce. Despite this being incredibly difficult for our community, this number is lower than projected a few months ago thanks in part to the hard work of so many people across JPL. The workforce assessment conducted as part of this process has been both extensive and thorough, and although we can never have perfect insight into the future, I sincerely believe that after this action we will be at a more stable workforce level moving forward.

How we got here:

During our last town hall, I discussed our continued funding challenges and projections of what the potential impact on our workforce could look like. I shared that we had been working through multiple workforce scenarios to address the dynamic funding environment, and that we have been doing everything we can, in partnership with our colleagues at NASA and elsewhere, to minimize adverse effects on JPL’s capabilities and team.

Unfortunately, despite all these efforts, we need to make one further workforce reduction to meet the available funding for FY’25. This reduction is spread across essentially all areas of the Lab including our technical, project, business, and support areas. We have taken seriously the need to re-size our workforce, whether direct-funded (project) or funded on overhead (burden). With lower budgets and based on the forecasted work ahead, we had to tighten our belts across the board, and you will see that reflected in the layoff impacts.

As part of our workforce assessment and determining where reductions are being made, we have taken time to complete a full review of our competencies, future mission needs, and we have established guidance for our core capabilities across the Laboratory. We have worked closely with the Executive Council, division managers, project leadership and others to ensure we maintain the appropriate levels of technical expertise, capacity for innovation, and ability to deliver on an exciting future for JPL. Our focus will continue to be on empowering managers to support their teams through this action and equipping all of us with a variety of resources as we move forward together.

Here are the details about what will happen tomorrow:

Unless notified otherwise, all employees are required to work from home tomorrow Nov. 13, regardless of their telework status. Tomorrow you will be invited to a short, virtual, Lab-wide meeting with myself and Deputy Director Leslie Livesay at 9:30 a.m. We will relay the details of where we are in the process and what to expect. Please look out for the meeting notification that will follow this memo. There will not be organization-level notification meetings as in February. This one meeting will provide the information needed for the entire Lab at once.

Our approach is to prioritize notifying everyone via email as quickly as possible whether their role is being affected by the layoff or not. Then we can rapidly shift to providing personalized support to our laid-off colleagues who are part of the workforce reduction, including offering dedicated time to discuss their benefits, and several other forms of assistance. Because of system limitations, the individual email notifications will take place over several hours tomorrow. A schedule of the notifications, which will occur by organization, will be shared in the virtual briefing tomorrow morning and also posted on JPL Space, the JPL HR Website, and Slack. You can also find answers to Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on our website here.

Our JPL Community:

I know the absence of our colleagues will be acutely felt, especially after a very challenging year for the Lab. To those leaving JPL as a result of this action, we are grateful for your many vital contributions to JPL and to NASA. We will be here to support you during this time to ensure this transition is as smooth as possible.

To reiterate to you all, I believe this is the last cross-Lab workforce action we will need to take in the foreseeable future. After this action, we will be at about 5,500 JPL regular employees. I believe this is a stable, supportable staffing level moving forward. While we can never be 100% certain of the future budget, we will be well positioned for the work ahead. This may not help much in this difficult moment, but I do want to be crystal clear with my thoughts and perspective. If we hold strong together, we will come through this, just as we have done during other turbulent times in JPL’s nearly 90-year history. Finally, even though the coming leadership transition at NASA may introduce both new uncertainties and new opportunities, this action would be happening regardless of the recent election outcome.

While I know many of us are feeling anger or disappointment with this news, I encourage everyone to act with grace and empathy toward one another, and to lean on each other for support. I will be speaking with you again very soon to discuss our path ahead. Until then, know that we are an incredibly strong organization – our dazzling history, current achievements, and relentless commitment to exploration and discovery position us well for the future.

Laurie