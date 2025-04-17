Recognizing Employee Excellence 

Shahab Chaudhry Credit: NASA

Shahab Chaudhry, chief of the Power and Propulsion Element (PPE) Project Office at NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, has received a 2025 NASA Program and Project Management Excellence Award. He is one of just three recipients agencywide.

The award recognizes individuals and teams who exemplify excellence in program and project management and the role it plays in helping NASA achieve its strategic goals.

Chaudhry was honored for his leadership as the Power and Propulsion Element Project chief, working with industry partners to develop innovative solutions to address complex programmatic and technical challenges. The powerhouse for the Gateway space station, the Power and Propulsion Element will provide the lunar outpost with vital communication capabilities, power to keep its computer systems running, and propulsion to stay in its orbit around the Moon.