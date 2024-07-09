NASA Glenn Research Center’s Office of STEM Engagement provided a multi-faceted orientation—including a welcome from Center Director Dr. Jimmy Kenyon—for 151 student interns (on-site and virtually) last month. This summer, student interns from across the United States and U.S. territories will gain practical experience while working with scientists, engineers, and individuals from many other professions.
Events included information about NASA Glenn’s various departments, resources, and services, offering interns a comprehensive overview of the center. A special event featured 17 organizations showcasing the various resources and opportunities available to students during their internships. A livestream of the United Launch Alliance Atlas V Boeing Starliner Crewed Flight Test Launch was part of the activities.