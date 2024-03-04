Class of 2021

NASA Glenn Research Center Hall of Fame

2021 Induction Class

A third class of the NASA Glenn Hall of Fame was selected as part of the observance of the center’s 80th Anniversary. The 10 inductees represent Glenn’s broad competencies and mission support functions. This class is the first to emerge from Glenn’s recent history, and their influence and impact is still felt directly through their research efforts and their peers who continue to work at the center.

The names of the third class of inductees were announced in September 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the traditional induction ceremony until September 14, 2022. The event was held in the Mission Integration Center (MIC). Acting Center Director Jimmy Kenyon and Steven Clarke, Deputy Associate Administrator of NASA’s Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate provided introductory remarks, and local television anchor DaLaun Dillard served as Master of Ceremonies. Bruce Banks, Olga Gonzalez-Sanabria, and Erwin Zaretsky were present to receive their honors, while family members and former colleagues accepted for the others.

Event Information

2021 Inductees

Bruce Banks – Significant contributor to electric propulsion, coatings, surface texturing, and atomic oxygen; Glenn’s most patented researcher and champion of technology transfer.

– Significant contributor to electric propulsion, coatings, surface texturing, and atomic oxygen; Glenn’s most patented researcher and champion of technology transfer. Olga Gonzalez-Sanabria – Leader in battery research and project management and the center’s first Latina senior executive.

– Leader in battery research and project management and the center’s first Latina senior executive. Henry Kosmahl – Pioneer of traveling wave tube technology whose work led to the emergence of the Glenn Research Center as a leader in space communications.

– Pioneer of traveling wave tube technology whose work led to the emergence of the Glenn Research Center as a leader in space communications. Patricia O’Donnell – Leader in high-energy propellants, energy conversion, and batteries; and Glenn’s first patented female inventor.

– Leader in high-energy propellants, energy conversion, and batteries; and Glenn’s first patented female inventor. J. Anthony Powell – Innovator of silicon carbide applications that resulted in a multimillion-dollar industry with aeropropulsion, power generation, and space applications.

– Innovator of silicon carbide applications that resulted in a multimillion-dollar industry with aeropropulsion, power generation, and space applications. Bobby Sanders – Advanced nozzle and inlet research fundamental to the development of many subsequent high-speed inlet designs.

– Advanced nozzle and inlet research fundamental to the development of many subsequent high-speed inlet designs. John Sloop – Grandfather of Glenn’s rocket propulsion competency and leading advocate for liquid hydrogen as a propellant for upper stage rockets such as Saturn and Centaur.

– Grandfather of Glenn’s rocket propulsion competency and leading advocate for liquid hydrogen as a propellant for upper stage rockets such as Saturn and Centaur. O. Frank Spurlock – Developer of the launch vehicle trajectory optimization program used to launch over 60 preeminent NASA missions.

– Developer of the launch vehicle trajectory optimization program used to launch over 60 preeminent NASA missions. Jesse Strickland – Influential architect who modernized the center’s approach to facility planning and design.

– Influential architect who modernized the center’s approach to facility planning and design. Erwin Zaretsky – Internationally recognized expert in tribology and bearing research.

Event Photographs

Collage of 2021 inductees into the Glenn Hall of Fame. NASA

Inductees and inductee representatives at the Glenn Hall of Fame ceremony in September 2022. Standing left to right: Bryan Palaszewski, Bryan Smith, Erv Zaretsky, Barry Sanders, Joe Nieberding, Ronald Kosmahl, Robert Caltado. Seated left to right: Donna Greywacz, Karen England, Jeanne Ogden, Olga Gonzalez-Sanabria, Bruce Banks, Tammy Georgiadis. NASA

Kate Dunlap begins the ceremony. NASA

Acting Center Director James Kenyon addresses the crowd. NASA

The Class of 2021 receives a standing ovation. NASA

Bryan Palaszewski receives the plaque for inductee John Sloop from James Kenyon. NASA

Ronald Kosmahl receives the plaque for his father Henry Kosmahl from James Kenyon. NASA

Keynote speaker Steven Clarke talks with Joe Nieberding, who represented inductee Frank Spurlock. NASA

Chris Dellacourt congratulates inductee Erv Zaretsky. NASA

Olga Gonzalez-Sanabria with her husband Raphael and family NASA

Karen England, Andrew Trunek, Jeanne Ogden, Donna Greywacz celebrate Tony Powell’s induction. NASA

Inductee Bruce Banks is joined by Sharon Miller and Kim de Groh. NASA