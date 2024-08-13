Community Celebrates NASA’s Logo at Science Center

A NASA logo-themed cake serves as a centerpiece for the event. Credit: NASA/Jef Janis

Over 4,300 visitors joined in the fun to commemorate the 65th birthday of NASA’s iconic logo on July 15 at Great Lakes Science Center (GLSC) in downtown Cleveland.

The birthday celebration featured a cake-cutting ceremony and special NASA activities throughout the day, including presentations from NASA’s Glenn Research Center photographers and videographers, a talk from a NASA librarian on the history of the logo, photo opportunities with Glenn’s Eva the Astronaut mascot, a coloring contest, a performance by the NASA Glenn Band, live science shows, and more.

Three of NASA Glenn Research Center’s photographers and videographers talk about their careers and the intersection of art and science. Credit: NASA/Steven Logan

The iconic symbol, known affectionately as “the meatball,” was developed at NASA’s Lewis Research Center in Cleveland (now called NASA Glenn). Employee James Modarelli, who started his career at the center as an artist and technical illustrator, was its chief designer.

Left to right: James Modarelli III, Vice President of STEM Learning at GLSC Scott Vollmer, James Modarelli IV, and NASA Glenn Deputy Center Director Dawn Schaible participate in a cake-cutting ceremony. Credit: NASA/Jef Janis

NASA Glenn Deputy Center Director Dawn Schaible, GLSC Vice President of STEM Learning Scott Vollmer, and members of the Modarelli family cut the special NASA logo-themed cake. Participants explored the many activities and presentations honoring the history and significance of NASA’s logo.